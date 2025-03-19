為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 AnyTech fined over Chinese funding

    From left, Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo, Premier Cho Jung-tai and Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Peng Jin-lung attend a question-and-answer session at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-hui, Taipei Times

    From left, Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo, Premier Cho Jung-tai and Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Peng Jin-lung attend a question-and-answer session at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-hui, Taipei Times

    2025/03/19 03:00

    By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff writer

    The Ministry of Economic Affairs has fined Any Technology Pvt （AnyTech, 認和科技）, a Singapore-based financial technology firm, NT$2.17 million （US$65,764） over national security issues that contravened investment rules, Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo （郭智輝） told lawmakers yesterday.

    Chinese-language media reported earlier that AnyTech — which is registered in Singapore, but is backed by Chinese capital — set up a subsidiary in Taiwan and undertook a project to upgrade a core credit card system of Cathay United Bank （國泰世華銀行）.

    Regulations ban Chinese military and Chinese Communist Party-owned companies, as well as firms backed by Chinese capital, from investing in Taiwan due to concerns that Beijing could gain access to Taiwan’s key technologies and information.

    An investigation found that AnyTech has received Chinese capital, Kuo said, adding that the ministry fined it based on the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （兩岸人民關係條例）.

    The minister’s remarks came after Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Michelle Lin （林楚茵） raised the issue at the legislature.

    AnyTech is controlled by an agency of the Chinese Ministry of Finance and has attempted to access Taiwan’s core credit card technology, and get involved in local credit card and life insurance businesses, which might pose a major national security risk, Lin said.

    Lin asked the ministry, the Financial Supervisory Commission and the Ministry of Digital Affairs to bolster the review mechanism to assess whether firms have received Chinese backing in the face of the increasing threat from the Beijing-orchestrated “red supply chain,” she said.

    Government agencies should collaborate with financial institutions to beef up development of the domestic fintech supply chain, ensure that Taiwan can provide its own core financial systems and reduce its reliance on Chinese companies, she said.

    Cathay United Bank earlier said that on Feb. 24 it notified AnyTech that it was terminating their contractual relationship ahead of schedule.

    The bank said at the time that it had not used the service provided by AnyTech.

    A report released by CHT Security Co （中華資安國際） on Friday last week showed that the source code provided by AnyTech revealed no suspicious backdoors, no malicious network connections and no encryption or obfuscation, therefore there was no risk of information leakage, the bank said yesterday.

