《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taichung to host first World Bird Fair: agency

Birdwatchers and wildlife photographers gather at a tree at Dajhongye Temple in Nantou County’s Jiji Township to photograph a family of collared scops owls in an undated photograph. Photo: Liu Pin-chuan, Taipei Times

2025/03/18 03:00

GREEN TRAVEL: Hosting the bird fair is an opportunity for Taiwan to show it is a destination for ecotourism, which is a fast-growing travel segment, an official said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Tourism Administration yesterday said that it would promote Taiwan as a destination for ecotourism at the first World Bird Fair to be held in Taichung’s Civic Plaza in September.

The fair is to be organized by the Tourism Administration and the World Birdfairs Council （WBC）, which has members from 16 countries around the world. The Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency, National Park Service and Taichung City Government would assist in organizing the event.

Tourism Administration Director-General Chou Yung-hui （周永暉）, who hosted 10 WBC executives who arrived in Taiwan last week, said that the first World Bird Fair would be held in central Taiwan on Sept. 20 and 21.

Birding organizations and environmentalist groups from more than 25 countries are expected to attend, the agency said.

WBC executives yesterday participated in the “Baguashan Hawk-watching Season” event organized by the administration’s Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area, where they spotted traces of gray-faced buzzards and besra sparrowhawks in Changhua County’s Baguashan （八卦山）.

They also watched a virtual reality film on the life of gray-faced buzzards and tried Taiwanese food in Taichung.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, the ecotourism segment has shown the speediest recovery and become the fastest-growing among all travel types. Hosting the first World Bird Fair is an opportunity for Taiwan to transition to sustainable, green tourism. It would also demonstrate to global travelers that Taiwan is a destination for ecotourism,” Chou said.

All 13 national scenic areas supervised by the Tourism Administration would present their efforts to promote ecotourism at the World Bird Fair, he said.

WBC executive director Horacio Matarasso of Argentina said that the council has included 50 birding associations around the world as members, adding that the first World Bird Fair would unite the members of the organization.

Another WBC executive director, Andrew Sebastian of Malaysia, said that Taiwan is a gateway to birdwatching in Asia and is a perfect place to develop ecotourism.

The WBC executive directors also hope to learn valuable experience from the first World Bird Fair in preparation for the second World Bird Fair in Brazil in 2027, the administration said.

During the two-day bird fair, there would also be panel discussions on issues facing birdwatching enthusiasts, including prospects of birdwatching tourism and bird exhibitions as well as birdwatching and protection, the Tourism Administration said.

After the bird fair, several groups from overseas would be invited to a two-day birdwatching tour in Dasyueshan National Forest Recreation Area （大雪山森林遊樂區） in Taichung, which is known as a birdwatchers’ paradise in central Taiwan, the administration said.

A Taiwan barbet is pictured on Baguashan in Changhua County yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area

