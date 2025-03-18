為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese actors win accolades at Asian Film Awards

    A composite picture shows Taiwanese actors Lee Kang-sheng, left, and Yang Kuei-mei, who were crowned Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Asian Film Awards

    A composite picture shows Taiwanese actors Lee Kang-sheng, left, and Yang Kuei-mei, who were crowned Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively at the Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Asian Film Awards

    2025/03/18 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese actors Lee Kang-sheng （李康生） and Yang Kuei-mei （楊貴媚） on Sunday were crowned Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively at the 18th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong.

    Lee won the award for his performance in Stranger Eyes （默視錄）, a thriller-drama produced by Singapore, Taiwan, France and the US, beating Japan’s Ken Mitsuishi and Sosuke Ikematsu, as well as Hong Kong’s Tommy Chu （朱?康） and Hong Kong-born American actor Philip Ng （伍允龍）.

    The 56-year-old Lee won Best Actor at the 50th Golden Horse Award in 2013, the same year he won the Best Actor Award at the 56th Asia-Pacific Film Festival.

    Yang won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Taiwanese drama Yen and Ai-Lee （小雁與吳愛麗）, defeating Maggie Li （李琳琳） of Hong Kong, Divya Prabha of India, Lim Ji-yeon of South Korea and Kumi Takiuchi of Japan.

    Lee and Yang, both frequent collaborators of Malaysian-born Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-liang （蔡明亮）, are veterans of film awards, having previously won Best Actor and Best Actress titles at the Golden Horse Awards.

    Both were nominated at the Golden Horse Awards last year, where Yang won Best Supporting Actress for Yen and Ai-Lee.

    Thirty films from 25 countries were considered in the 18th Asian Film Awards’ 16 categories.

    Five special accolades were given to actors and filmmakers for their contributions to Asian cinema, including Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-ren （吳慷仁）, who received the Next Generation Award.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

