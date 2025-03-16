《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry drafts plan for an air-quality center

Buildings in Taipei are shrouded in haze on Feb. 27 due to poor air quality. Photo: CNA

2025/03/16 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Environment has drafted plans to establish a dedicated air-quality monitoring and forecasting center to improve pollution forecasting and response efforts, it said in a report submitted to the Legislature this week.

Amid concerns over hazardous air, the report, which is scheduled to be discussed at the legislature tomorrow, aims to improve the accuracy of air-quality predictions and implement measures to mitigate pollution before it reaches critical levels.

Smart environmental management for air pollution would promote sustainable net zero goals and foster the development of intelligent green energy, it said.

POLLUTION INCIDENTS

The report comes after two pollution incidents in the past month — from Feb. 25 to 28 and from Monday to Wednesday — prompted concern among the public over air quality management.

Taiwan has experienced seasonal shifts in air dispersion patterns, with weakening cold high-pressure systems from the north causing longer periods of stagnant air over western parts of the nation, the ministry said.

Without strong winds to disperse pollutants, airborne particles accumulate, leading to worsening air quality, it said.

The ministry said that it coordinated with local and central government agencies to reduce emissions from major power plants in response to the two air-quality incidents, including facilities in Keelung, Taichung, Yunlin County and Kaohsiung, resulting in a combined reduction equivalent to 66 days of electricity use in New Taipei City.

For long-term improvements, the government is collaborating with experts to integrate global best practices into Taiwan’s air-quality strategy, while the report outlines further regulatory and technological initiatives, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

