為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 ‘Disclosure mechanism’ for China travel planned

    A surveillance camera is silhouetted behind a Chinese national flag in Beijing on Nov. 3, 2022. Photo: Reuters

    A surveillance camera is silhouetted behind a Chinese national flag in Beijing on Nov. 3, 2022. Photo: Reuters

    2025/03/16 03:00

    FOREIGN ADVERSARY: The special measures would apply to lawmakers and elected representatives, as well as other government officials and civil servants

    By Chen Cheng-yu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） yesterday said it would propose amendments to echo President William Lai’s （賴清德） call for a “disclosure mechanism” for Taiwanese officials to travel to China.

    Lai on Thursday called for a “disclosure mechanism” to ensure central and local government officials remain transparent and accountable to the public when visiting China for exchanges.

    “From government officials to elected representatives, from legislators to village and borough wardens, all should make exchange information public and transparent to be accountable,” Lai said at a news conference at the Presidential Office.

    Calling China a “foreign adversary” in his speech, Lai added that the “disclosure mechanism” for organizations is intended to prevent Beijing’s “interference and united front efforts.”

    DPP caucus chief executive Rosalia Wu （吳思瑤） yesterday said party legislators are working with government officials, including at national security agencies, to enact the 17 proposals Lai made at Thursday’s national security meeting.

    The caucus has drafted bills for some of the proposals and held discussions for others, she said.

    The legislature must consider national security to be the top priority for every session in the face of China’s increasingly dangerous and sophisticated strategies to infiltrate Taiwanese society, she said.

    The proposed changes would require lawmakers and elected representatives at the special municipality and county-level councils to obtain approval before traveling to China, she said.

    Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Chui-cheng （邱垂正） on Friday said the council urged Taiwanese to report to the government before traveling to China to protect their safety.

    Meanwhile, a Ministry of the Interior official yesterday said benign, orderly and equitable exchanges with China are permitted for non-profit organizations and religious groups.

    Religious groups are allowed to visit China, but must request approval from the Taiwanese government to sign any agreement, they said.

    People involved in these exchanges should be vigilant about guarding their personal information against government-directed espionage or exploitation by fraudulent groups, they said.

    Taiwanese planning to travel to China could voluntarily report to the Ministry of the Interior’s online platform “dynamic registry system for citizens traveling in China” （赴陸動態登錄系統）, they said.

    The record would allow the government to provide legal or other forms of assistance in case of an emergency that endangers the Taiwanese traveler, the official said.

    Additional reporting by Lee Wen-hsin, Fang Wei-li and CNA

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播