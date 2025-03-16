《TAIPEI TIMES》 Cold air mass to lower temperatures, CWA says

A Central Weather Administration chart shows the weather forecast for this week. The red line represents Taipei, the green line represents Taichung, the blue line represents Tainan and the purple line represents Hualien. Photo provide by the Central Weather Administration

2025/03/16 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A strong cold air mass could push temperatures in parts of northern Taiwan down to single digits this week, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said.

Daytime temperatures yesterday ranged from 22°C to 26°C in northern and northeastern Taiwan, and fell to 15°C to 16°C at night, while highs in central and southern Taiwan hit 28°C to 31°C before falling to 18°C to 22°C at night, the CWA said yesterday.

However, due to the effects of the continental cold air mass, temperatures are forecast to dip to 10°C to 18°C in northern and northeastern Taiwan, 12°C to 20°C in central Taiwan, 14°C to 24°C in the south, and 14°C, to 23°C in the east today and tomorrow, it said.

Temperatures are expected to fall further from Tuesday to Thursday due to the cold air mass coupled with a radiative cooling effect, the CWA said, referring to the cooling of the ground under clear skies, light winds and dry conditions.

The mercury is expected to dip to 9°C in the north, 11°C in central Taiwan, and 13°C in the south, and dry weather is expected during the cold spell, it said.

Meanwhile, the leading edge of the cold air mass reached northern Taiwan yesterday morning, bringing intermittent rain and thunderstorms across the nation, while there were also regional showers in the north, it said.

A heavy rain advisory was issued yesterday for Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan and Hsinchu City, as well as Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, indicating 24-hour accumulated rainfall would exceed 80mm or hourly rainfall would exceed 40mm.

There were also showers in mountainous areas in the east and parts of central and southern Taiwan. The weather is expected to turn dry and colder today, it said.

The cold air mass is expected to weaken on Friday, when temperatures would begin to rise again, it said.

