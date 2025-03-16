《TAIPEI TIMES》 US bill to address Taiwan with real name introduced

The flags of the Republic of China, left, and the US flutter outside a hotel in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 8, 2017. Photo: CNA

2025/03/16 03:00

EMBRACING TAIWAN: US lawmakers have introduced an act aiming to replace the use of ‘Chinese Taipei’ with ‘Taiwan’ across all Washington’s federal agencies

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter, with CNA

A group of US House of Representatives lawmakers has introduced legislation to replace the term “Chinese Taipei” with “Taiwan” across all federal agencies.

US Representative Byron Donalds announced the introduction of the “America supports Taiwan act,” which would mandate federal agencies adopt “Taiwan” in place of “Chinese Taipei,” a news release on his page on the US House of Representatives’ Web site said.

US representatives Mike Collins, Barry Moore and Tom Tiffany are cosponsors of the legislation, US political newspaper The Hill reported yesterday.

“The legislation is a push to normalize the position of Taiwan as an autonomous country, although the official US stance is not to recognize or advocate for Taiwan’s independence,” The Hill reported.

The US rarely uses the term “Chinese Taipei,” although it has appeared in some government communications, the newspaper said, adding that the bill aims to strengthen US policy supporting Taiwan against Chinese coercion and aggression, which threaten its sovereignty, it said.

The legislation “reconfirms the US Government’s support of an independent Taiwan, even though Chinese coercion and persuasion continues to escalate ... directs all federal agencies to use the term ‘Taiwan’ instead of the ‘Chinese Taipei’ nomenclature” and “requires all federal agencies to update their websites within 14 days after enactment,” it added.

The bill supports resolution of cross-strait differences “by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to the people on both sides of the Strait,” it said.

“Taiwan is a key US strategic partner despite Chinese claims over their sovereignty. It’s important that we shoot straight with the American people, the world, and call things what they are,” the news release quoted Donalds as saying.

“The name ‘Chinese Taipei’ is nothing more than a tool of Beijing’s strategy of diplomatic coercion,” he said, adding that the legislation would correct this by standing with the US’ partner and resisting the Chinese Communist Party’s encroachment.

“There is no reason why the United States, the greatest and most powerful nation on the globe, should allow communist China to dictate the name of one of our greatest international allies,” the news release quoted Collins as saying.

“As China attempts to increase their influence on the world’s stage, it has become clear their sights are set on Taiwan,” it quoted Moore as saying. “It is time for the United States to show the people of Taiwan that we recognize their right to self-governance.”

