《TAIPEI TIMES》G7 draft focuses on geopolitical issues worldwide

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly talks to the press in closing remarks at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at the Fairmont Manoir Richelieu in La Malbaie, Canada, yesterday. Photo: AFP

2025/03/15 03:00

STATEMENT:The draft states G7 opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait by force or coercion

Reuters, LA MALBAIE, Canada

Diplomats from the G7 nations yesterday reached a deal on a joint statement aimed at showing unity after weeks of tension between US allies and President Donald Trump over his upending of Western trade, security and Ukraine-related policy, three G7 officials said.

The statement, an all-encompassing document touching on geopolitical issues from across the world, still needed to get the green light from ministers before they wrapped up talks yesterday morning, the diplomats said.

The draft states G7 opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait by force or coercion.

“I think we’re on track to have a strong statement. I’m confident that can be the case. It is normal in a G7 that there are negotiations until late in the night, and actually, I think ... political directors were really happy, because they went to bed earlier,” Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly told reporters.

The G7 ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, along with the EU, convened in the remote tourist town of La Malbaie, nestled in the Quebec hills, for meetings on Thursday and yesterday that in the past have been broadly consensual.

However, in the run-up to the first G7 meeting of Canada’s presidency, the crafting of an agreed final statement had been difficult with wrangling over the language regarding Ukraine, the Middle East and Washington’s desire for tougher wording on China.

G7 officials said that it was imperative to show Western unity, especially in light of efforts to get a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

In the final draft, they removed a promise of security guarantees to ensure a truce, referring to “assurances,” but did warn Moscow to follow Kyiv in agreeing to a ceasefire or face further sanctions, including oil price caps.

“G7 members called for Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully,” the draft says.

“They emphasized that any ceasefire must be respected, and underscored the need for robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression,” the diplomats said in a reference to Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Washington had sought to impose red lines on language around Ukraine to not harm its talks with Russia and opposed a separate declaration on curbing Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet, a murky shipping network that eludes sanctions, while demanding more robust language on China.

There had also been wrangling over language regarding Gaza and the Middle East, notably the notion of a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, something the US was resisting.

The final draft made no mention of a two-state solution, dropping language that had stressed its importance in earlier drafts of the text.

“They underscored the imperative of a political horizon for the Palestinian people, achieved through a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that meets the legitimate needs and aspirations of both peoples and advances comprehensive Middle East peace, stability and prosperity,” the draft says.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

