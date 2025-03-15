《TAIPEI TIMES》‘Anti-Secession’ Law non-binding: MAC

A podium at the Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

2025/03/15 03:00

20 YEARS: While Beijing celebrates the legislation, it has only served to alienate Taiwanese, increase hostilities and obstruct cross-strait diplomacy, the council said

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

China’s “Anti-Secession” Law has no binding force over Taiwanese, Mainland Affairs Council （MAC） Minister Chiu Chui-cheng （邱垂正） reiterated yesterday, as Beijing marked the legislation’s 20th anniversary.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi （王毅） attended the event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, but Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） was conspicuously absent, despite expectations that he would take part in the symbolic event.

Speaking at the event, National People’s Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji （趙樂際） said that under Xi’s leadership, the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee has comprehensively implemented his “thought” on resolving the “Taiwan question.”

China must maintain its dominance and initiative over cross-strait relations, as it conducts efforts to “unify” the nation against Taiwanese pro-independence forces, he said.

The “Anti-Secession” Law’s main objectives include deterring and countering Taiwanese separatists to promote unification under the guidance of “Xi Thought” and the rule of law, he said.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Director Song Tao （宋濤） said that the “Taiwan question” is an internal matter that would brook no interference from foreign forces.

The “Anti-Secession” Law aims to maintain national sovereignty and territorial integrity by utilizing countermeasures and deterrence, he said, adding that the legislation draws a “clear red line” setting conditions for “the use of non-peaceful means to counter the actions of pro-Taiwanese independence forces.”

In Taipei, Chiu said the “Anti-Secession” Law is part of Beijing’s efforts to wage lawfare against Taiwan.

The Chinese law has no power over Taiwanese or the Republic of China’s sovereignty, he said.

Beijing’s actions only serve to alienate Taiwanese, increase mutual hostilities and obstruct diplomacy across the Strait, he said.

The Mainland Affairs Council will steadfastly defend the nation’s sovereignty, democracy, prosperity, peace and stability, standing in solidarity with all Taiwanese against Beijing’s ambitions to annex Taiwan, he said.

Taiwanese are resolute in resisting annexation, which will only make the nation stronger, he added.

Former Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） mainland affairs director Huang Ching-hsien （黃清賢） claimed to represent his “Taiwanese compatriots” in speaking at the event.

Taiwanese compatriots could obtain perks for achieving their dreams and bringing glory to China’s magnificent tradition only by acknowledging that they are part of the Chinese family, said Huang, who teaches at Nankai University’s Zhou Enlai School of Government.

The “Anti-Secession” Law is a legal and peaceful method to accomplish the “unification of the motherland” to the mutual interests of peoples from both sides of the Strait, he added.

In response, the MAC said Huang might represent some KMT members, but he does not represent Taiwan.

The KMT declined to comment yesterday.

China’s National People’s Congress on March 14, 2005, passed the “Anti-Secession” Law, giving legal license to check so-called “secessionist” forces in Taiwan through “non-peaceful means or other necessary measures.”

