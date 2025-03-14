《TAIPEI TIMES》 Fines for working with Chinese groups proposed

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chiu Chih-wei speaks at the legislature in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Wei-li, Taipei Times

2025/03/14 03:00

By Chen Cheng-yu and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） lawmaker yesterday proposed an amendment that would impose fines on Taiwanese who work with Chinese political groups to undermine national dignity, in response to recent cases of online influencers posting pro-China content.

Legislator Chiu Chih-wei’s （邱志偉） proposed amendment to the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例） would fine people NT$50,000 for collaborating with groups affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party （CCP） to publish content that threatens Taiwan’s existence or seeks to overthrow its democratic freedoms.

Current regulations are too broad and only impose penalties for collaborating with the CCP, Chiu said, adding that Taiwanese who travel to China are restricted from subverting national security, but can “echo” CCP propaganda.

His proposed amendment would clarify what type of behavior is off-limits for those who travel to China, including cooperating with political, military or administrative units that threaten Taiwan’s existence.

Advocating to overthrow or change Taiwan’s democratic Constitution would also be restricted, he added.

The penalties stipulated in Article 91 of the act, which currently start below NT$10,000, must also be increased to bolster deterrence, he said.

The penalties should be applied for each contravention of the law to avoid ambiguity or evasion of punishment, he added.

Several other lawmakers also support the amendment, Chiu said, adding that a draft has already been sent to the Legislative Yuan.

Clearer laws are easier to follow, Chiu said, adding that Taiwan must reaffirm its sovereignty and not allow China to take advantage of any opportunity to endanger the country and its government.

