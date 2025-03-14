《TAIPEI TIMES》 US Senate bill proposes ‘Taiwan Office’ rename

The US Capitol building is pictured in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP

2025/03/14 03:00

DEMOCRACY:US Senator John Curtis, a cosponsor of the bill, was quoted as saying that the US should not tolerate pressure from China ‘to undermine the Taiwanese people’

/ Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

A bipartisan bill was put forward in the US Senate on Wednesday with the aim of renaming Taiwan’s representative office in Washington to reflect “the reality” that it represents the people of Taiwan, the sponsors said.

The proposed Taiwan representative office act seeks to change the name of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office （TECRO） to the Taiwan Representative Office （TRO）.

The bill “underscores the United States’ commitment to Taiwan’s democracy and enhances clarity in the US-Taiwan relationship,” said a statement issued by Republican Senator John Curtis, who was the sponsor along with Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley.

In 2023 and last year, similar bills were introduced in the House of Representatives and the Senate, but did not gain enough traction to advance in either chamber.

Curtis, who was then a member of the House, put forth one of the bills, while then-senator Marco Rubio sponsored the other, during the last two years of former US president Joe Biden’s term.

Taiwan’s representative offices in countries with which it does not have diplomatic ties are typically named the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office or the Taipei Representative Office, in keeping with the host countries’ preference to avoid any references that would imply Taiwan is a separate country from China.

Curtis was quoted in the statement as saying that the US should not tolerate pressure from China “to undermine the Taiwanese people.”

Instead, the US should “stand by its democratic allies and friends around the world facing pressure and coercion from authoritarian regimes,” he said.

“By renaming TECRO as the Taiwan Representative Office, our bill acknowledges the reality that this office represents the people of Taiwan, not just the economic interests of the city of Taipei,” he added.

Merkley said that the bipartisan bill demonstrates the US’ longstanding commitment to supporting Taiwan by properly recognizing its status.

“We must continue to send a strong message that the United States will use all resources at our disposal to foster healthy, robust relationships with our democratic partners, including Taiwan,” Merkley was quoted as saying in the release.

The two senators also said that changing TECRO’s name would not contravene the US’ “one China” policy or alter its position on Taiwan’s international status.

The proposed legislation directs the US secretary of state to engage in negotiations with Taiwan’s representative office in Washington to facilitate a name change, the two senators said.

If the renaming effort succeeds, all US government documents, laws, maps and records referring to TECRO would be updated to TRO, the bill says.

