President William Lai delivers a speech announcing government responses to Chinese infiltration efforts at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: AFP

2025/03/14 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday announced 17 strategies to counter growing infiltration efforts against Taiwan, from reinstating the military court system to enhancing scrutiny of immigrants from China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Lai spoke to reporters after meeting with national security officials yesterday morning in light of a series of incidents in which Taiwanese military personnel, entertainers and Chinese spouses colluded with Beijing on its “united front” work.

“For decades, China has never given up its ambition to annex Taiwan and destroy the Republic of China. Not only does it continue to intimidate Taiwan through antagonistic rhetoric and military exercises, but it has intensified infiltration and ‘united front’ work,” Lai said.

“We have no choice but to tackle the issue with a more aggressive approach,” he said.

In addition to working with democratic allies and reinstating the military court system, the government would implement measures to counter China’s efforts to confuse the identity of Taiwanese, Lai said.

The Ministry of the Interior and the Mainland Affairs Council should conduct surveys to determine the number of Taiwanese with Chinese passports, ID cards, Taiwan resident permits or permanent resident cards, especially among military personnel, teachers and government workers, he said.

The government would also incorporate national security considerations into the review process for residency applications from China, Hong Kong and Macau, he added.

Chinese should renounce their nationality by surrendering their Chinese passports and canceling their household registration, while Hong Kongers and Macanese should meet specific requirements before applying for permanent residency, he said.

With an increasing number of Taiwanese going missing, being detained, interrogated or imprisoned without clear justification while traveling in China, the government intends to heighten awareness of these risks and urge Taiwanese to register their travel plans prior to departure, he added.

Civil servants at all levels, including borough wardens, are obligated to disclose their trips before traveling to China, Lai said, adding that the Ministry of the Interior should stipulate transparency requirements to be followed by religious groups and other non-profits in their interactions with China.

Chinese are allowed to participate in normal cross-strait activities and government-level visits in Taiwan under equal and dignified terms, Lai said, adding that changes in cross-strait relations would be taken into consideration when reviewing applications to enter Taiwan.

The government would strictly limit entry of Chinese who have engaged in “united front” work, and participation in such activities in Taiwan would be strictly forbidden, he said.

Cross-strait exchanges in the private sector should proceed without political interference of intervention from China, Lai said.

In addition, Taiwanese artists should be reminded of things they need to be aware of while pursuing careers in China, particularly regarding words and deeds that could damage national dignity, Lai said.

To prevent China from using a “cultural united front” to diminish Taiwanese identity, the Executive Yuan should formulate plans to enhance cultural competitiveness by subsidizing the creation of films and television series, enhancing the international competitiveness of Taiwan’s entertainment industry, and encouraging the study of Taiwanese history and culture, he said.

The government would also take a more aggressive approach to prevent China from engaging in cognitive and cybersecurity warfare through the Internet and artificial intelligence, Lai said.

Amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法), the Anti-Infiltration Act (反滲透法), the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), the Laws and Regulations Regarding Hong Kong and Macau Affairs (港澳條例) and the Cybersecurity Management Act (資通安全管理法) would be proposed to ensure all strategies can be effectively implemented, Lai said.

To counter Beijing’s efforts to further integrate Taiwan into China’s economic and social systems, the government would make necessary adjustments to cross-strait economic and trade policies, Lai said.

“Education officials should work with the Mainland Affairs Council and the Ministry of Economic Affairs to support young people, particularly in their knowledge of cross-strait issues and career opportunities,” he said.

Lai called for collective efforts to protect Taiwan’s democratic way of life, from identifying “united front” tactics and enhancing media literacy, to reporting or refusing to participate in activities that would threaten national security.

Currently, Hong Kongers and Macanese are allowed to apply for permanent residence after living in Taiwan for one year, the council said, adding that they would be asked to undergo an “observation period” before they could submit their applications.

The government can revoke residence cards of Chinese spouses if they threaten national or social security, the council said.

