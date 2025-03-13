為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Restrictions on DeepSeek AI pending observations

    A person uses the Chinese AI system DeepSeek in this undated photograph. Photo: CNA

    2025/03/13 03:00

    By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

    The necessity of implementing restrictions against DeepSeek is pending further observations and would only be necessary if the software is transmitting the personal information of Taiwanese to Tencent servers or platforms run by ByteDance, the National Institute of Cyber Security said yesterday.

    The artificial intelligence （AI） software has been considered a prime competitor to OpenAI.

    Local media yesterday asked whether the agency’s Feb. 20 warning against using DeepSeek would be implemented first by government agencies and then expanded into a general ban.

    Institute Vice President Kung Hua-chung （龔化中） said the agency used 500 counts of self-developed AI jailbreak prompts against DeepSeek as a test, finding that the software was especially prone to three types of attacks.

    Generally speaking, DeepSeek lacks security compared with other AI models, especially regarding on-premises defense, Kung said.

    The agency conducted tests on DeepSeek’s iOS and Android applications last month and found both versions connected to Tencent’s China-based servers and ByteDance cloud platforms, Kung said.

    The agency is uncertain whether the servers the tests connected to are the same as those in tests conducted in South Korea, Kung said, adding that the agency could not tell what kind of information was being sent back due to encryption.

    The information is likely for marketing purposes, he said.

    Minister of Digital Affairs Huang Yen-nun （黃彥男） said the Executive Yuan has banned the use of DeepSeek in all government agencies.

    Extending the ban to the private sector would depend on whether the software contravenes the Personal Data Protection Act （個人資料保護法）, Huang said.

    There is not enough evidence of such contravention, and further observation is required, Huang said.

    The Ministry of Digital Affairs would continue to work with national security agencies and the Executive Yuan’s Preparatory Office for the Personal Data Protection Committee on the issue, Huang said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    圖
    圖
