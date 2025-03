Retired major general Li Cheng-chieh speaks at a forum in Taipei on March 9 last year. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

2025/03/12 03:00

By Chen Yun and Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with staff reporter

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday said that both of President William Lai’s (賴清德) sons have served in the military, after retired major general Li Cheng-chieh (栗正傑) accused them of “hiding” in the US to avoid service.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Li on Sunday apologized for saying during an appearance on a China Television Co political talk show on Feb. 20 that Lai’s sons were hiding and “did not return to Taiwan to complete military service.”

Under the instruction of Lai’s lawyer via a formal notice, Li said that his previous accusations were untrue and offered his sincere apologies.

Li said he had been swayed by media reports and had not first verified the information before stating it on the program.

The president’s two sons completed military service in accordance with the law, and if Li were to make any further untrue and defamatory comments, the DPP would take legal action, party spokeswoman Han Ying (韓瑩) said yesterday.

Li’s comments were “blatantly false,” and people should not make baseless accusations on TV that mislead the public without first checking facts, she said.

Furthermore, members of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and their family members who went to the US to study or work have not faced such accusations, arousing suspicion that the KMT employs double standards and launches unfounded political attacks, she added.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法