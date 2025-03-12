《TAIPEI TIMES》 Actor Darren Wang to begin military service

Actor Darren Wang leaves the New Taipei District Court after posting bail on Wednesday last week. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

2025/03/12 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Actor Darren Wang （王大陸） is to begin his one-year alternative military service tomorrow amid ongoing legal issues, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday.

Wang, who last month was released on bail of NT$150,000 （US$4,561） as he faces charges of allegedly attempting to evade military service and forging documents, has been ordered to report to Taipei Railway Station at 9am tomorrow, the Alternative Military Service Training and Management Center said.

The 33-year-old would join about 1,300 other conscripts in the 263rd cohort of general alternative service for training at the Chenggong Ling camp in Taichung, a center official told reporters.

Wang would first undergo 26 days of basic training before being assigned to a designated service unit, the official said.

During the training period, Wang would participate in disaster response exercises, entry-level emergency medical technician training, simulated and live-fire shooting drills, team-building activities such as rock climbing, and physical fitness tests, including a 3km run and push-ups, the official said.

Wang’s enlistment follows allegations that he contravened the Punishment Act for Violation to Military Service System （妨害兵役治罪條例） and used forged documents.

More recently, he was accused of instructing gang members to assault a driver through a friend, for which he was released on NT$5 million bail.

Wang may request leave during his service to attend court hearings as required, the center said.

