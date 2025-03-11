為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Program to help injured or ill migrant caregivers

    A migrant caregiver pushes a person in a wheelchair in a park in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/03/11 03:00

    ASSISTANCE:Under the Ministry of Labor initiative, employers can request a replacement live-in caregiver, while the injured or ill worker receives treatment

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The Ministry of Labor yesterday launched a care program to help seriously ill or injured migrant live-in caregivers recover and return to work.

    Under the program, employers of seriously ill or injured migrant live-in caregivers can request house calls by social workers.

    After evaluating the caregivers’ conditions, the social workers would arrange for them to be admitted to a shelter or receive medical assistance, the ministry said in a news release.

    To access the services, employers must contact the migrant worker consultation center at their local government, the Direct Hiring Service Center or call 1955.

    While caregivers are on leave, employers can request substitute workers through the government’s temporary service program by calling 1966 or through its short-term care service program by contacting their local government, the ministry said.

    One month after a request has been filed, the 1955 hotline would contact the applicant to ensure the care recipient and the caregiver have received the help they need.

    Chuang Kuo-liang （莊國良）, deputy head of the Workforce Development Agency’s Cross-Border Workforce Management Division, said the program aims to help injured or sick migrant workers return to their jobs as soon as possible, while also sparing their employers the challenge of caring for the caregiver and the care recipient simultaneously.

    As of January, approximately 198,000 migrant live-in caregivers worked in Taiwan, ministry data showed.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

