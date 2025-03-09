《TAIPEI TIMES》TSMC to launch large-scale talent recruitment drive

People visit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s booth at a job fair at National Taiwan University in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC）, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said yesterday that it is looking to hire 8,000 people this year, at a time when the tech giant is expanding production capacity to maintain its lead over competitors.

To attract talent, TSMC would launch a large-scale recruitment campaign on campuses across Taiwan, where a newly recruited engineer with a master’s degree could expect to receive an average salary of NT$2.2 million （US$60,912）, which is much higher than the 2023 national average of NT$709,000 for those in the same category, according to government statistics.

TSMC, which accounted for more than 60 percent of global pure play foundry business in the third quarter last year, participated in a job fair at National Taiwan University in Taipei yesterday.

TSMC plans to take part in 19 job fairs at other universities across the nation, including National Taiwan Normal University, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, National Taipei University of Technology, National Central University, National Tsing Hua University and National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University.

TSMC said it would also hold five online job events, setting its sights on international talent.

TSMC said it welcomes professionals in a wide range of areas such as electronic engineering, telecommunications, optoelectronics, physics, materials, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science, industrial engineering and engineering management, business management, finance, economics, accounting, mathematics, statistics, human resources, education, labor affairs and law.

The newcomers would work at the firm’s sites across Taiwan such as Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

Meanwhile, TSMC announced an internship program for the upcoming summer vacation and would take applications from students in their third year at university or higher before May 5, saying students studying master’s and doctoral programs would be prioritized.

Interns who perform well have a chance of securing an offer from the chipmaker as full-time employees, TSMC added.

