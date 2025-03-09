為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》TSMC to launch large-scale talent recruitment drive

    People visit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s booth at a job fair at National Taiwan University in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    People visit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s booth at a job fair at National Taiwan University in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/03/09 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC）, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said yesterday that it is looking to hire 8,000 people this year, at a time when the tech giant is expanding production capacity to maintain its lead over competitors.

    To attract talent, TSMC would launch a large-scale recruitment campaign on campuses across Taiwan, where a newly recruited engineer with a master’s degree could expect to receive an average salary of NT$2.2 million （US$60,912）, which is much higher than the 2023 national average of NT$709,000 for those in the same category, according to government statistics.

    TSMC, which accounted for more than 60 percent of global pure play foundry business in the third quarter last year, participated in a job fair at National Taiwan University in Taipei yesterday.

    TSMC plans to take part in 19 job fairs at other universities across the nation, including National Taiwan Normal University, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, National Taipei University of Technology, National Central University, National Tsing Hua University and National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University.

    TSMC said it would also hold five online job events, setting its sights on international talent.

    TSMC said it welcomes professionals in a wide range of areas such as electronic engineering, telecommunications, optoelectronics, physics, materials, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science, industrial engineering and engineering management, business management, finance, economics, accounting, mathematics, statistics, human resources, education, labor affairs and law.

    The newcomers would work at the firm’s sites across Taiwan such as Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

    Meanwhile, TSMC announced an internship program for the upcoming summer vacation and would take applications from students in their third year at university or higher before May 5, saying students studying master’s and doctoral programs would be prioritized.

    Interns who perform well have a chance of securing an offer from the chipmaker as full-time employees, TSMC added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播