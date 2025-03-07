《TAIPEI TIMES》 Executive Yuan advances laws on illegal betting

People sit in a sports lottery store on Sept. 18, 2011. Photo: Wang Min-wei, Taipei Times

2025/03/07 03:00

By Chung Li-hua and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a proposal to increase penalties for illegal betting and match-fixing, with crimes undermining the fairness of sporting games that lead to the death of an athlete punishable by life imprisonment.

請繼續往下閱讀...

People who manipulate events linked to the Sports Lottery face up to 10 years in prison under the proposed changes to the Sports Lottery Issuance Act （運動彩券發行條例） — which are to be forwarded to the legislature for approval.

If a crime involves violence, coercion or other illegal actions toward an athlete that result in serious injury, the punishment would be increased to three to 10 years in prison and a fine of NT$20 million to NT$50 million （US$608,754 to US$1.52 million）.

Owners of sports teams, lottery issuers and employees who fail to cooperate with investigations and the judicial process would no longer be punished under the Sports Lottery Issuance Act, but the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Criminal Code, the proposed amendments say.

Surplus revenue from sports lottery sales would be used to train athletes and improve the quality of domestic sports, Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） said, adding that the Cabinet has amended articles 21 and 21-1 of the act to ensure that sporting competitions remain fair and people’s interests are protected.

The proposal aligns with the Sport Industry Development Act （運動產業發展條例）, as the Taiwan Sports Lottery falls under the umbrella of the sports industry, the Sports Administration said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法