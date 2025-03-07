為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Executive Yuan advances laws on illegal betting

    People sit in a sports lottery store on Sept. 18, 2011. Photo: Wang Min-wei, Taipei Times

    People sit in a sports lottery store on Sept. 18, 2011. Photo: Wang Min-wei, Taipei Times

    2025/03/07 03:00

    By Chung Li-hua and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a proposal to increase penalties for illegal betting and match-fixing, with crimes undermining the fairness of sporting games that lead to the death of an athlete punishable by life imprisonment.

    People who manipulate events linked to the Sports Lottery face up to 10 years in prison under the proposed changes to the Sports Lottery Issuance Act （運動彩券發行條例） — which are to be forwarded to the legislature for approval.

    If a crime involves violence, coercion or other illegal actions toward an athlete that result in serious injury, the punishment would be increased to three to 10 years in prison and a fine of NT$20 million to NT$50 million （US$608,754 to US$1.52 million）.

    Owners of sports teams, lottery issuers and employees who fail to cooperate with investigations and the judicial process would no longer be punished under the Sports Lottery Issuance Act, but the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Criminal Code, the proposed amendments say.

    Surplus revenue from sports lottery sales would be used to train athletes and improve the quality of domestic sports, Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） said, adding that the Cabinet has amended articles 21 and 21-1 of the act to ensure that sporting competitions remain fair and people’s interests are protected.

    The proposal aligns with the Sport Industry Development Act （運動產業發展條例）, as the Taiwan Sports Lottery falls under the umbrella of the sports industry, the Sports Administration said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播