《TAIPEI TIMES》 CWA issues heavy rain, storm warnings

2025/03/05 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Central Weather Administration （CWA） issued warnings for heavy rain and occasional storms for most parts of the nation as a weather front was to move across Taiwan overnight.

An extremely heavy rain warning was issued for Tainan, where rainfall could exceed 200mm in 24 hours or 100mm in three hours.

A heavy rain warning is in effect for nearly all other areas of Taiwan, except for low-lying regions in Taitung County, and the outlying counties of Lienchiang and Kinmen.

The areas can expect 80mm of rainfall in 24 hours or 40mm in three hours, with forecasters warning of sudden extreme downpours, the CWA said.

The rainy weather is expected to continue until Friday, with temperatures gradually dropping, as seasonal winds strengthen and a cold air mass arrives, it said.

In addition, if temperature and moisture conditions align, light snowfall is possible in the mountains of northern and central Taiwan between Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, severe weather yesterday caused transportation disruptions nationwide.

Penghu Airport suspended operations from 4:20pm to 6pm due to storms, while Nangan and Beigan airports in Matsu were closed from Monday to yesterday because of heavy rain and fog.

Taima Star ferry services between Keelung and Matsu are to be suspended from today to Friday due to rough seas.

Meanwhile, hail was reported in several areas across the nation yesterday afternoon, disrupting traffic, according to local officials.

In Taichung’s mountainous Heping District （和平）, hail started to fall at 4:45 pm and continued for about 10 minutes. Two buses, one heading up and the other down the mountain turned back to avoid endangering their 20 passengers.

Chang Yu-ming （張裕閔）, an employee at the Highway Bureau who manages the Guguan road section, said 30 vehicles were waiting to be allowed to continue along the Central Cross-island Highway after the hail stopped.

The hail also caused a mudslide, with bureau staff supervising the passing of 37 vehicles at reduced speeds. However, one truck was unable to pass and had to turn back, Chang said.

In Miaoli County, several townships reported hail around 5 pm, and a utility pole fell over in Shihtan Township （獅潭） taking down several street trees.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

On Hehuanshan （合歡山） in Nantou County, hail measuring from 3-9 millimeters in diameter fell intermittently from 4:30 to 5:40 pm, according to locals.

The icy roads also caused several cars to skid off the road, locals said, with police sent to assist at last one such motorist.

