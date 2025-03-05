為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Actor Darren Wang questioned over attack of cab driver

    People film actor Darren Wang, center, outside the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office after he was questioned on Feb. 18. Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Taipei Times

    People film actor Darren Wang, center, outside the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office after he was questioned on Feb. 18. Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Taipei Times

    2025/03/05 03:00

    By Wang Ting-chuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Actor Darren Wang （王大陸） was questioned by prosecutors for allegedly orchestrating an attack on a taxi driver after he was allegedly driven on a longer than necessary route in a car he disliked.

    The questioning at the New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office was ongoing as of press time last night.

    Police have recommended charges of attempted murder.

    The legally embattled actor — known for his role in the coming-of-age film Our Times （我的少女時代） — is under a separate investigation for allegedly using fake medical documents to evade mandatory military service.

    According to local media reports, police said Wang earlier last year ordered a taxi and was dissatisfied with the quality of the vehicle, the driver’s service and that the driver took a longer than necessary route.

    The police said Wang contacted a friend, surnamed Yu （游）, who he instructed to assault the driver, who was allegedly severely beaten.

    Police from the New Taipei City Police Department Criminal Investigation Corps and the New Taipei City Yonghe Precinct yesterday raided four locations to detain the two suspects.

    Last month, the actor was among 11 people questioned by prosecutors on charges related to dodging compulsory military service, facilitating others to avoid service and forgery.

    Wang and seven other people allegedly worked with an acquaintance, a man surnamed Chen （陳）, and two other accomplices to forge medical documents, paying NT$100,000 to NT$1 million （US$3,038 to US$30,383） for the service.

    The documents would have changed the service status of Wang and the others from “standby duty” to “unfit for duty.”

    The New Taipei City District Court allowed Wang’s release on a NT$150,000 bail.

    The investigation into his evasion of mandatory military service continues and police are looking into the methods used and the possible involvement of medical institutions.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

