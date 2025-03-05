《TAIPEI TIMES》 Petitions to recall 32 KMT legislators advance: CEC

The logo of the Central Election Commission in Taipei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

Petitions to recall 32 Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） lawmakers have advanced to the second stage after passing their first-phase review by the Central Election Commission （CEC）.

On Tuesday last week, the CEC said that recall proposals for 19 KMT legislators, one city mayor and two city councilors had passed the first-stage threshold.

The 19 KMT lawmakers are: Wang Hung-wei （王鴻薇）, Lee Yen-hsiu （李彥秀）, Yeh Yuan-chih （葉元之）, Niu Hsu-ting （牛煦庭）, Tu Chuan-chi （涂權吉）, Lu Ming-che （魯明哲）, Wan Mei-ling （萬美玲）, Lu Yu-ling （呂玉玲）, Chiu Jo-hua （邱若華）, Cheng Cheng-chien （鄭正鈐）, Yu Hao （游顥）, Yen Kuan-heng （顏寬恒）, Liao Wei-hsiang （廖偉翔）, Huang Chien-hao （黃健豪）, Lo Ting-wei （羅廷瑋）, Ting Hsueh-chung （丁學忠）, Huang Chien-pin （黃建賓）, Ma Wen-chun （馬文君） and Fu Kun-chi （傅?萁）.

On Monday, another 13 KMT lawmakers were added to the list; namely, Lin Te-fu （林德福）, Chang Chih-lun （張智倫）, Yang Chiung-ying （楊瓊瓔）, Hung Mong-kai （洪孟楷）, Lo Ming-tsai （羅明才）, Hsu Chiao-hsin （徐巧芯）, Lai Shyh-bao （賴士葆）, Liao Hsien-hsiang （廖先翔）, Hsu Hsin-ying （徐欣瑩）, Lin Szu-ming （林思銘）, Johnny Chiang （江啟臣）, Lo Chih-chiang （羅智強） and Hsieh Yi-feng （謝衣鳳）.

The CEC last week also said that the recall proposals for nine Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） legislators did not meet the signature threshold, with the petitioners required to submit supplementary signatures within 10 days.

The nine are: Su Chiao-hui （蘇巧慧）, Chang Hung-lu （張宏陸）, Tsai Chi-chang （蔡其昌）, Ho Hsin-chun （何欣純）, Chen Kuan-ting （陳冠廷）, Saidhai Tahovecahe, Lee Kuen-cheng （李坤城）, Lee Chun-hsien （李俊憲） and Wang Ting-yu （王定宇）.

The CEC on Monday said that three recall proposals against DPP legislators — namely Wu Pei-yi （吳沛憶）, Rosalia Wu （吳思瑤） and Cheng Ying （陳瑩） — also did not pass the first-stage threshold, and required supplementary signatures for approval.

The Public Officials Election and Recall Act （公職人員選舉罷免法） stipulates that petitioners must present the valid signatures of at least 1 percent of the voters in the electoral district of the official being recalled in the first stage, and at least 10 percent of voters’ signatures in the second stage before a recall vote is held.

