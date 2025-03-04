《TAIPEI TIMES》Suit filed against Fu Kun-chi for ‘central government’ claim

Economic Democracy Union convener and attorney Lai Chung-chiang, center, speaks at a news conference at the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

2025/03/04 03:00

By Wu Sheng-ju, Chen Yu and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

A civic organization and a group of lawyers filed a judicial complaint with the High Prosecutors’ Office in Taipei yesterday against Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） caucus whip Fu Kun-chi （傅崐萁）, accusing him of treason and contravening the Anti-Infiltration Act （反滲透法）.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Fu led a delegation of 17 KMT legislators to Beijing in April last year, held talks with Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning （王滬寧） and soon after returning, Fu and other KMT members urged the Cabinet to open up direct shipping links to the city of Pingtan in China’s Fujian Province, Economic Democracy Union （EDU） researcher Tu Ching-liang （涂景亮） said.

KMT Legislators Hsu Yu-chen （許宇甄）, Hsu Hsin-ying （徐欣瑩） and Niu Hsu-ting （牛煦庭） made a similar request.

The moves are evidence that Chinese leaders instructed Fu to lobby the government to implement the plan, Tu said.

In doing so, Fu contravened Article 5 of the Anti-Infiltration Act by lobbying on behalf of a foreign hostile state, Tu said, adding that Fu’s actions are a serious undermining of national security.

Fu visited Hong Kong on Feb. 19 and met with a number of Hong Kong Legislative Council members and tourism officials, claiming to represent “Taiwan’s central government” and promised to provide subsidies for Hong Kong residents to travel to Taiwan, EDU convener and attorney Lai Chung-chiang （賴中強） said.

That move, by representing the government without authorization, contravened the Criminal Code and the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau （香港澳門關係條例）, he added.

Separately, Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） officials yesterday initiated a lawsuit against Fu, demanding NT$2 million （US$60,759） in compensation for his remarks accusing the DPP of “allocating government funds to buy media outlets and attack opposition party members.”

DPP spokesman Justin Wu （吳崢） and attorney Huang Di-ying （黃帝穎） said Fu failed to present any evidence and must bear the legal responsibility for false accusation and defamation.

Wu said that during his tenure as Hualien County commissioner in 2017 and 2018, through his then-deputy Hsieh Kong-ping （謝公秉） and other county government officials, Fu used NT$5.466 million of government funds to pay journalists to produce “favorable news reports.”

“Fu accused the DPP of buying the media, but he is the one with experience in that,” Wu said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法