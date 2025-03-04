為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》TRC unveils Pingtung-themed boxed lunches

    Taiwan Railway Corp’s Southern District Operations Department director Chen Wen-chuan, second left, and Pingtung County Commissioner Chou Chun-mi, center, hold newly introduced lunchboxes in their hands along with other event guests at Pingtung Railway Station yesterday. Photo: Yeh Yung-chien, Taipei Times

    Taiwan Railway Corp’s Southern District Operations Department director Chen Wen-chuan, second left, and Pingtung County Commissioner Chou Chun-mi, center, hold newly introduced lunchboxes in their hands along with other event guests at Pingtung Railway Station yesterday. Photo: Yeh Yung-chien, Taipei Times

    2025/03/04 03:00

    By Tsai Yun-jung and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Taiwan Railway Corp （TRC） yesterday released new limited-edition boxed meals featuring Pingtung County’s brown-marbled grouper in a collaboration with the Pingtung County Government.

    The county government first partnered with the TRC in 2022 to produce the first grouper lunchbox and support local producers after they took a hit when China at the time banned the import of Taiwanese grouper.

    Following its success, the lunchboxes return this year with two new flavors, the TRC said.

    The “Pingtung grouper double feast lunchbox” （NT$199） and the “second edition Pingtung grouper lunchbox” （NT$150） are available until June 2 at designated Taiwan Railways Administration （TRA） stations, it said.

    The “Pingtung grouper double feast lunchbox” pairs stir-fried and deep-fried grouper with marlin egg rolls — a specialty from the county’s Donggang Township （東港） — bell peppers, asparagus and seasonal vegetables, it said.

    The “second edition Pingtung grouper lunchbox” would be available in all TRA stations in Kaohsiung and Tainan, as well as the Fongshan and Pingtung stations, it said.

    It features crispy fried grouper fillet served with Tainan specialty plum sauce, dried fish, tofu, vegetables, pickled radish and red quinoa rice, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    熱門推播