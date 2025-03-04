為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》New scholarship introduced to study in Poland

    Attendees at the Taiwan-Poland Higher Education Forum in Warsaw pose for a photograph in September 2022. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Education

    Attendees at the Taiwan-Poland Higher Education Forum in Warsaw pose for a photograph in September 2022. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Education

    2025/03/04 03:00

    By Rachel Lin and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    A new scholarship covering tuition and living expenses is available for eligible Taiwanese students to pursue graduate degrees at public universities in Poland, the Ministry of Education （MOE） announced yesterday.

    The scholarship, a collaboration with the Polish government, requires students to complete a one-year language training program in the central European country, before pursuing a graduate degree there for up to two years, the ministry said.

    EDUCATION IN POLAND

    The scholarship, funded by the Polish Ministry of Science and Higher Education’s National Agency for Academic Exchange, is available to five students, said Lin Hsiao-ying （林曉瑩）, the director of the MOE’s International and Cross-strait Education Department.

    Selected students would pursue a language course at a center affiliated with a Polish public university from October to June next year, Lin said.

    Tuition is waived and the Polish government would provide a monthly stipend of 1,800 zloty （US$449.55）, she said.

    The ministry would cover the cost of a round-trip economy-class flight from Taipei to Poland and provide an additional monthly stipend of NT$6,000, she said.

    DEADLINE NEXT WEEK

    After completing the language course, selected students must apply to a graduate program at a Polish public university for the 2026 academic year, Lin said.

    Registration is open from now until Friday next week, she said, adding that interested students can apply to the ministry to obtain a recommendation from domestic universities.

    Poland’s higher education system is thriving and has abundant resources and unique advantages compared with other European countries, she said.

    It not only has a rich culture and history, but the cost of living in Poland is less than many other European countries, making it an attractive choice for international students, she said.

    The scholarship targets students planning to pursue a graduate degree in Poland starting in the 2026 academic year.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播