《TAIPEI TIMES》New scholarship introduced to study in Poland

2025/03/04 03:00

By Rachel Lin and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A new scholarship covering tuition and living expenses is available for eligible Taiwanese students to pursue graduate degrees at public universities in Poland, the Ministry of Education （MOE） announced yesterday.

The scholarship, a collaboration with the Polish government, requires students to complete a one-year language training program in the central European country, before pursuing a graduate degree there for up to two years, the ministry said.

EDUCATION IN POLAND

The scholarship, funded by the Polish Ministry of Science and Higher Education’s National Agency for Academic Exchange, is available to five students, said Lin Hsiao-ying （林曉瑩）, the director of the MOE’s International and Cross-strait Education Department.

Selected students would pursue a language course at a center affiliated with a Polish public university from October to June next year, Lin said.

Tuition is waived and the Polish government would provide a monthly stipend of 1,800 zloty （US$449.55）, she said.

The ministry would cover the cost of a round-trip economy-class flight from Taipei to Poland and provide an additional monthly stipend of NT$6,000, she said.

DEADLINE NEXT WEEK

After completing the language course, selected students must apply to a graduate program at a Polish public university for the 2026 academic year, Lin said.

Registration is open from now until Friday next week, she said, adding that interested students can apply to the ministry to obtain a recommendation from domestic universities.

Poland’s higher education system is thriving and has abundant resources and unique advantages compared with other European countries, she said.

It not only has a rich culture and history, but the cost of living in Poland is less than many other European countries, making it an attractive choice for international students, she said.

The scholarship targets students planning to pursue a graduate degree in Poland starting in the 2026 academic year.

