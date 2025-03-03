為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Temperatures forecast to drop

    A Central Weather Administration chart shows the weather forecast for this week. The green line represents the south and Taitung County, the blue line represents central Taiwan and Hualien County, and the red line represents the north and Yilan County. Photo provided by the Central Weather Administration

    A Central Weather Administration chart shows the weather forecast for this week. The green line represents the south and Taitung County, the blue line represents central Taiwan and Hualien County, and the red line represents the north and Yilan County. Photo provided by the Central Weather Administration

    2025/03/03 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The arrival of a cold front tomorrow could plunge temperatures into the mid-teens, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said.

    Temperatures yesterday rose to 28°C to 30°C in northern and eastern Taiwan, and 32°C to 33°C in central and southern Taiwan, CWA data showed.

    Similar but mostly cloudy weather is expected today, the CWA said.

    However, the arrival of a cold air mass tomorrow would cause a rapid drop in temperatures to 15°C cooler than the previous day’s highs.

    The cold front, which is expected to last through the weekend, would bring steady rainfall tomorrow, along with multiple waves of showers over the following days, independent meteorologist Daniel Wu （吳德榮） said.

    Lows of 14°C to 15°C can be expected in Taipei during that time, he said.

    On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather is forecast to turn wet and cold, with rainfall expected across the country and highs of 18°C to 20°C forecast in northern, southern and eastern Taiwan, CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao （張竣堯） said.

    The lowest temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday nights, when they could drop to 13°C to 14°C in northern and central Taiwan, and 14°C to 16°C in southern Taiwan, and Hualien and Taitung counties in the east, he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播