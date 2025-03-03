《TAIPEI TIMES》 Temperatures forecast to drop

A Central Weather Administration chart shows the weather forecast for this week. The green line represents the south and Taitung County, the blue line represents central Taiwan and Hualien County, and the red line represents the north and Yilan County. Photo provided by the Central Weather Administration

2025/03/03 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The arrival of a cold front tomorrow could plunge temperatures into the mid-teens, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Temperatures yesterday rose to 28°C to 30°C in northern and eastern Taiwan, and 32°C to 33°C in central and southern Taiwan, CWA data showed.

Similar but mostly cloudy weather is expected today, the CWA said.

However, the arrival of a cold air mass tomorrow would cause a rapid drop in temperatures to 15°C cooler than the previous day’s highs.

The cold front, which is expected to last through the weekend, would bring steady rainfall tomorrow, along with multiple waves of showers over the following days, independent meteorologist Daniel Wu （吳德榮） said.

Lows of 14°C to 15°C can be expected in Taipei during that time, he said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather is forecast to turn wet and cold, with rainfall expected across the country and highs of 18°C to 20°C forecast in northern, southern and eastern Taiwan, CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao （張竣堯） said.

The lowest temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday nights, when they could drop to 13°C to 14°C in northern and central Taiwan, and 14°C to 16°C in southern Taiwan, and Hualien and Taitung counties in the east, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法