    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan to expand AI use at customs clearance points

    A sniffer dog patrols at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

    2025/03/02 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan is planning to expand the use of artificial intelligence （AI）-based X-ray imaging to customs clearance points over the next four years to curb the smuggling of contraband, a Customs Administration official said.

    The official on condition of anonymity said the plan would cover meat products, e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, large bundles of banknotes and certain agricultural produce.

    Taiwan began using AI image recognition systems in July 2021.

    This year, generative AI — a subset of AI which uses generative models to produce data — would be used to train AI models to produce realistic X-ray images of contraband, the official said.

    The AI models would soon be trained to detect other items, beginning with meat later this year, the official said.

    E-cigarettes would be the next focus, banknote bundles in 2027 and certain agricultural produce in 2028, the official said.

    The administration plans to spend NT$275.77 million （US$8.4 million） on the project over the coming four years, from this year to 2028, they added.

