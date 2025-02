A national flag flutters near Taipei 101 at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP

2025/03/01 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

China poses the greatest threat to Taiwan’s sovereignty and democracy and is trying to divide Taiwanese society with covert operatives, President William Lai (賴清德) said yesterday.

China has never abandoned its ambitions to annex Taiwan, and its regime poses the greatest threats to Taiwan’s sovereignty and democracy, Lai said at an event in Taipei commemorating the 228 Incident, a 1947 uprising against the then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government.

Beijing has been recruiting operatives in Taiwan — including gang members, television pundits, political party members, and even retired and active military officers — to “sow division” in society and “attempt to subvert Taiwan,” Lai said, without elaborating.

Lai called on Taiwanese to recognize the nature of authoritarianism so they can better preserve and strengthen Taiwan’s democratic foundation.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) yesterday said the history of World War II shows that aggression and expansion will end in failure, responding to remarks made by a Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson saying that Taiwan would come into Beijing’s hands sooner or later.

The MND on Wednesday reported that China had designated an area for live-fire drills in international waters about 40 nautical miles (74km) off Kaohsiung and Pingtung County without prior notice.

Asked on Thursday about Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang military exercises this year, China’s defense ministry said Taiwan was “like a mantis trying to stop a chariot” and “sooner or later we will take you back.”

The MND in a statement said that China has been escalating its military threats in the region, destroying the “status quo” of regional stability, and has become the biggest “troublemaker” in the international community.

“This year marks the 80th anniversary of [the end of] World War II, and history has proven that any form of aggression and expansion will end in failure,” it said. “The actions of the communist military in recent years are repeating the mistakes of the invaders and pushing China toward defeat.”

Taiwan’s military is strengthening its forces to safeguard sovereignty, ensure freedom and democracy, and collaborate to maintain security and stability in the region, it added.

Separately, a US Department of State spokesperson on Thursday said that the US is closely monitoring reports of China’s sudden establishment of a live-fire exercise zone near Taiwan.

“China’s continued provocative actions around Taiwan are destabilizing and undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region,” the spokesperson said in a written statement in response to media queries.

The spokesperson said that the US opposes any unilateral changes to the “status quo” by either side.

“We support cross-strait dialogue, and we expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to people on both sides of the Strait,” the spokesperson added.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

