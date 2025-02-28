為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 CDC reports this year’s first enterovirus death

    Centers for Disease Control spokeswoman Tseng Shu-hui speaks to reporters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

    Centers for Disease Control spokeswoman Tseng Shu-hui speaks to reporters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

    2025/02/28 03:00

    WARNING SIGNS: Babies with enterovirus usually begin to show symptoms, such as mild fever and decreased appetite, one to 14 days after birth, the agency said

    By Chiu Chih-jou and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Centers for Disease Control （CDC） yesterday reported the first death from enterovirus this year, a baby girl younger than a month old in northern Taiwan.

    On Feb. 16, the baby was hospitalized due to rapid breathing and decreased movement, which developed into a fever and breathing difficulties three days later.

    She was put into a neonatal intensive care unit on Feb. 20.

    The baby passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure and sepsis. Laboratory tests found that she had been infected with echovirus 11.

    The baby was born at a healthy weight with no underlying conditions, but newborns are particularly susceptible to echovirus 11 due to their weak immune system, CDC Deputy Director-General and spokeswoman Tseng Shu-hui （曾淑慧） said, adding that the virus can come on suddenly.

    Although cases of enterovirus are low in Taiwan, there still remains a risk, she said.

    Tseng warned families with babies and pregnant women to regularly wash their hands with soap and to avoid contact with babies if they feel unwell.

    Babies who are infected with enterovirus usually begin to show symptoms one to 14 days after birth, starting with a mild fever and decreased appetite, which could escalate to encephalitis, pneumonia and even organ failure, the CDC said.

    Pregnant women experiencing fever, a cough or a sore throat up to 14 days before or after childbirth should alert healthcare professionals, it added.

    CDC data showed that over the past four weeks, enterovirus A16, A6 and A2 have been spreading through the community.

    The echovirus strain was also detected.

    Enterovirus cases usually rise from March to April as the new school term starts, the CDC said, warning parents, childcare facilities and hospital nurseries to take precautions.

    The occurrence of severe cases indicates ongoing community transmission, MacKay Children’s Hospital pediatrician Peng Chun-chih （彭純芝） said.

    Expectant women are recommended to take note of their contact history up

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播