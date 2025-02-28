《TAIPEI TIMES》 CDC reports this year’s first enterovirus death

Centers for Disease Control spokeswoman Tseng Shu-hui speaks to reporters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times

2025/02/28 03:00

WARNING SIGNS: Babies with enterovirus usually begin to show symptoms, such as mild fever and decreased appetite, one to 14 days after birth, the agency said

By Chiu Chih-jou and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Centers for Disease Control （CDC） yesterday reported the first death from enterovirus this year, a baby girl younger than a month old in northern Taiwan.

On Feb. 16, the baby was hospitalized due to rapid breathing and decreased movement, which developed into a fever and breathing difficulties three days later.

She was put into a neonatal intensive care unit on Feb. 20.

The baby passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure and sepsis. Laboratory tests found that she had been infected with echovirus 11.

The baby was born at a healthy weight with no underlying conditions, but newborns are particularly susceptible to echovirus 11 due to their weak immune system, CDC Deputy Director-General and spokeswoman Tseng Shu-hui （曾淑慧） said, adding that the virus can come on suddenly.

Although cases of enterovirus are low in Taiwan, there still remains a risk, she said.

Tseng warned families with babies and pregnant women to regularly wash their hands with soap and to avoid contact with babies if they feel unwell.

Babies who are infected with enterovirus usually begin to show symptoms one to 14 days after birth, starting with a mild fever and decreased appetite, which could escalate to encephalitis, pneumonia and even organ failure, the CDC said.

Pregnant women experiencing fever, a cough or a sore throat up to 14 days before or after childbirth should alert healthcare professionals, it added.

CDC data showed that over the past four weeks, enterovirus A16, A6 and A2 have been spreading through the community.

The echovirus strain was also detected.

Enterovirus cases usually rise from March to April as the new school term starts, the CDC said, warning parents, childcare facilities and hospital nurseries to take precautions.

The occurrence of severe cases indicates ongoing community transmission, MacKay Children’s Hospital pediatrician Peng Chun-chih （彭純芝） said.

Expectant women are recommended to take note of their contact history up

