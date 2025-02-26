《TAIPEI TIMES》 This winter second-coldest on record: CWA

Central Weather Administration Weather Forecast Center Director Chen Yi-liang speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lin Chih-yi, Taipei Times

2025/02/26 03:00

MORE TO COME? Thirteen cold waves had crossed Taiwan since December, a CWA official said, pushing the average temperature for this winter down to 17.84°C

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

This winter has been the second-coldest in Taiwan since records began, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said yesterday, adding that more cold fronts could arrive at the beginning of spring, which starts this weekend.

As of Monday, 13 continental air masses, or cold waves, had crossed Taiwan since December last year, Weather Forecast Center Director Chen Yi-liang （陳怡良） said.

The nation’s average temperature this winter was 17.84°C, lower than the winter average of 18.68°C, the second-coldest ever following 17.58°C in 2011, Chen said.

Eleven of the 25 observation stations across Taiwan recorded lower-than-average winter temperatures, he said.

While the northeast monsoon typically brings rain to the north and northeast of Taiwan in winter, rainfall in the regions this winter was less than 70 percent of the average, Chen said.

The agency recorded only 25.5 days of rain across the nation this winter, lower than the average of 32.6 rainy days, he said, adding that it was the fourth-lowest since 1951.

Rainfall in central and southern Taiwan was slightly above average, he said.

“Based on simulated data and data from other meteorology agencies around the world, the average temperature in spring is likely to be within the normal range, he said.

However, rainfall would be normal or below average from next month to April, he added.

Whether the plum rain season in May brings substantial rainfall remains to be seen,” Chen said.

Cold air from the north could still reach the nation next month, he said, adding that fog would occur more frequently in the next two months, particularly on the west coast, and in Kinmen and Lienchiang counties.

People in central and southern Taiwan should conserve water, as relatively fewer rainy days are forecast in spring, he said.

The CWA also gave a forecast for the 228 Memorial Day long weekend.

Daytime temperatures in the south are forecast to reach 28°C to 29°C, while those in the north of central Taiwan and Taitung could be 25°C to 26°C.

Highs in Yilan and Hualien counties are expected to be 24°C, while those in Kinmen and Penghu counties would be 20°C, it said.

Temperatures in Lienchiang County would be about 15°C.

Highs on Monday next week could reach 30°C before dropping the following day, when another northeast monsoon is forecast to arrive, the agency said.

People cross a street in Taipei on Monday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

