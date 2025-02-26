為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Gender salary gap widens slightly to 15.8 percent

    People walk across a street in New Taipei City’s Banciao District in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Workforce Development Agency via CNA

    People walk across a street in New Taipei City’s Banciao District in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Workforce Development Agency via CNA

    2025/02/26 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The gender pay gap in Taiwan last year was 15.8 percent, slightly higher than the 15.1 percent in 2023, Ministry of Labor data showed yesterday.

    The average hourly wage for males last year was NT$389, compared with NT$327 for women, meaning that woman on average would have needed to work 58 more days than males to make the same annual salary, up two days from 2023, the ministry said in a report.

    The pay gap was a result of several factors, including the nature of the occupations typically dominated by one sex, as well as seniority, education and qualifications trends, the report said.

    The widening of the pay gap last year was greatly influenced by a few major industries with wide pay gaps, including the electronic components manufacturing industry, which had an average wage of NT$668 per hour among males and NT$393 among women, it said, adding that the gap was 41.2 percent, 1.9 percentage points higher than 2023.

    The gap also widened in the food and healthcare sectors, which could be due to how positions are distributed in the industries and differences in raises, the report said.

    Excluding the electronic components, food and healthcare industries, the wage gap last year was 11.5 percent, 0.3 percentage points higher than in 2023, it said.

    Taiwan’s gender wage gap remained lower than in Japan and South Korea, which in 2023 reported 29.7 percent and 29 percent respectively, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播