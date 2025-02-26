為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 TPP lawmaker Wu Chun-cheng resigns

    Taiwan People’s Party Legislator-at-large Wu Chun-cheng speaks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Taiwan People’s Party Legislator-at-large Wu Chun-cheng speaks at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/02/26 03:00

    ‘STRONG GENERATION’:The DPP has alleged that the TPP legislator-at-large used his position to help businesses affiliated with his wife, siblings, children and in-laws

    By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） Legislator-at-large Wu Chun-cheng （吳春城）, who has been accused of conflicts of interest related to his support for a “strong generation,” yesterday said he would resign from his post.

    The Act Promoting Development for Strong Generation Policies and Industries （壯世代政策與產業發展促進法） was passed on Jan. 7 to address aging through industrial development. It defines the “strong generation” as those aged 55 or older with the ability and willingness to work, and stipulates that the government is responsible for putting in place policies that help those in the aging population lead a better life.

    Wu, known for initiating the act, at the end of his speech on the lectern of the legislature yesterday said the new policy, promulgated on Jan. 24, “belongs to the people.”

    Lamenting that his effort out of love for the nation has been tainted, he said “a great battle has been fought,” which he would leave to “blossom” while he returns to his original calling as a missionary.

    The ruling Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） has alleged that Wu failed to avoid conflicts of interest in his position as a lawmaker to help businesses affiliated with his wife, siblings, children and in-laws to win NT$1.1 billion （US$33.54 million） of government tenders, accusations that Wu has denied.

    The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office has opened an investigation into the case.

    Wu yesterday said the act was supported by many lawmakers and was scrupulously examined by multiple committees and at plenary sessions, adding “time will eventually prove my innocence.”

    Wu said he tendered his resignation from his position as a legislator-at-large to the TPP 10 days previously.

    The TPP in a statement said that it respected Wu’s decision and supported it.

    Liu Shu-pin （劉書彬）, a professor in Soochow University’s Department of Political Science, is expected to fill the opening left by Wu, the TPP said.

    Meanwhile, at a meeting of the legislature’s Procedure Committee yesterday, DPP Legislator Chen Pei-yu （陳培瑜） proposed repealing the act. Her proposal would next be discussed at a meeting of the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee.

    Additional reporting by Lin Che-yuan

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

