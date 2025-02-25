為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan to face Spain in win-or-go-home game

    Team Taiwan players bow to the audience after losing the World Baseball Classic qualifying game against Nicaragua at the Taipei Dome on Sunday. Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP

    2025/02/25 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Team Taiwan are set to face Spain in a win-or-go-home match tonight for the final berth at the 2026 World Baseball Classic （WBC）, despite losing to Nicaragua 6-0 in the WBC qualifier at the Taipei Dome on Sunday.

    The home team’s loss on Sunday means Nicaragua finish first in the qualifier round in Taipei with a perfect 3-0 record and advances to next year’s finals.

    After crushing South Africa 9-1 earlier on Sunday, Spain took second place in the four-team qualifier with a 2-1 record.

    With a 1-2 record, Taiwan finished third while South Africa placed at the bottom with a 0-3 record.

    Taiwan and Spain are set to face each other again tonight for the final berth at the 2026 WBC. The home squad were crushed by Spain in the WBC qualifier opener 12-5 on Friday.

    In Sunday’s match, the Central American team struck first in the opening frame against Taiwan’s Hsu Hsiang-sheng on a fielder’s error and two consecutive hits, giving them an early 2-0 lead.

    The visitors added one run in the top of the sixth inning and three more in the ninth to widen the gap to an insurmountable 6-0.

    Team Taiwan’s best chance came in the bottom of the fourth inning when the bases were loaded with one out. However, Nicaraguan reliever Osman Gutierrez, who replaced starter Dilmer Mejia, managed to finish the inning with an infield fly and a strikeout.

    The WBC is a premier men’s baseball international tournament organized by MLB, with its inaugural edition held in March 2006. Taiwan’s best finish was eighth in the third edition of the WBC in 2013.

    In the 2023 edition of the WBC, Taiwan finished with a 2-2 record, tying with three other teams in Pool A.

    However, due to tournament rules that take into account runs scored and conceded, Taiwan finished in last place and must now participate in the qualifier for next year’s edition.

    With the conclusion of the WBC qualifier in Taipei next week, a second qualifier featuring China, Germany, Brazil and Colombia would compete for the remaining two slots in the 2026 WBC from Sunday to Thursday next week.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Nicaragua’s Juan Montes celebrates winning their World Baseball Classic qualifier against Taiwan at the Taipei Dome on Sunday. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

