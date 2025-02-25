《TAIPEI TIMES》 Polish official thanks the nation for Ukraine help

Liberal Democratic League of Ukraine representative Mariia Makarovych, center, European Economic and Trade Office Director Lutz Gullner, left, and Polish Office in Taipei Director Cyryl Kozaczewski, right, attend an event in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

2025/02/25 03:00

By Huang Ching-hsuan and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

Polish Office in Taipei Director Cyryl Kozaczewski yesterday expressed thanks to Taiwan for aiding Ukrainian refugees, during his speech at a commemoration in Taipei of the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The event was held at the 228 Peace Memorial Park, and Ludzie, a film about the Russian-Ukrainian war, was screened.

It has been more than a decade since Russia illegally annexed Crimea, and Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine’s Bucha and Mariupol should not be forgotten, Kozaczewski said.

Ludzie is important, as it shows the lives of Ukrainian women and children under Russian aggression, since news media and political commentators focus only on the battlefield and casualties, he said.

“Ukraine will defend its sovereignty, and it will defend it with the support of friends. Each contribution, each support ... is a small brick that builds in Ukraine the wall ... against Russian aggression,” Kozaczewski said.

European Economic and Trade Office （EETO） in Taiwan Director Lutz Gullner in his remarks also said that people should remember what has happened in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The number of casualties cannot represent the life stories of numerous Ukrainians and families, he said, adding that the EETO would continue to support Ukraine.

Ukrainians’ lives have been under threat of war since Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, Liberal Democratic League of Ukraine East Asian Office head Mariia Makarovych said.

Ukraine has sustained great losses and tragedies in the war, as Taiwan did in the 228 Massacre in 1947, she said.

Ukrainians would strive to fight for democracy, she added.

Separately yesterday, the government pledged more humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Since the full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022, Taipei has stood with like-minded countries to help Ukraine, particularly in terms of humanitarian needs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry said it has also been keeping abreast of the latest developments in the war and the views of European countries, as the US and Russia hold peace talks.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago, the US has been the Kyiv’s biggest supporter, but over the past few weeks the dynamics seem to have shifted, as US President Donald Trump has been excluding Ukraine from peace talks, which has drawn criticism from Kyiv and some of Washington’s European partners.

The government has been giving humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, providing medical equipment and daily necessities, Department of European Affairs Deputy Director-General Josephine Lee （李秀窈） said on Feb. 11.

Taiwan has also been helping the Ukrainian government and people rebuild their infrastructure, including roads, schools, hospitals, and water and electricity systems, she added.

As of this month, Taiwan has allocated more than US$130 million for Ukrainian infrastructure projects, such as bridges, hospitals, churches and schools, while private donations for the war-torn country have exceeded US$32 million, the ministry said.

