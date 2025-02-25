為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Defense ministry urges tech firms to submit projects

    Letters reading “artificial intelligence” and a robot hand are placed on a computer motherboard in an illustration made on June 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters

    Letters reading “artificial intelligence” and a robot hand are placed on a computer motherboard in an illustration made on June 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters

    2025/02/25 03:00

    By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Ministry of National Defense yesterday announced its first-ever open call for private-sector companies to submit proposals for artificial intelligence （AI） and smart system initiatives.

    The three projects are a smart warehouse management system, an AI satellite image recognition system and an augmented reality combat system.

    The Defense Innovation Team is accepting proposals through the government’s electronic procurement network, the ministry said in a statement.

    The projects would accelerate defense innovation, it added.

    Rapid changes in the modern battlefield environment and developments in technology have led the ministry to establish the team, it said.

    By integrating technology into the military, the private sector’s expertise, innovative thinking and unlimited potential can help the armed forces respond to new defense challenges and develop necessary technologies, it said.

    It is the first time the team has sought the involvement of private-sector companies, the ministry said, adding that it hopes the rapid development and introduction of technology would lead to greater military effectiveness.

    In a meeting with journalists in September last year, Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） said that the newly established team would focus on drone development, counterdrone systems and AI defense applications.

    The team is to conduct a two-stage screening and briefing process for proposals, the statement said.

    The ministry urges interested parties to find out more information on the government’s procurement Web site, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播