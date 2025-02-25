《TAIPEI TIMES》 Defense ministry urges tech firms to submit projects

Letters reading “artificial intelligence” and a robot hand are placed on a computer motherboard in an illustration made on June 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters

2025/02/25 03:00

By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of National Defense yesterday announced its first-ever open call for private-sector companies to submit proposals for artificial intelligence （AI） and smart system initiatives.

The three projects are a smart warehouse management system, an AI satellite image recognition system and an augmented reality combat system.

The Defense Innovation Team is accepting proposals through the government’s electronic procurement network, the ministry said in a statement.

The projects would accelerate defense innovation, it added.

Rapid changes in the modern battlefield environment and developments in technology have led the ministry to establish the team, it said.

By integrating technology into the military, the private sector’s expertise, innovative thinking and unlimited potential can help the armed forces respond to new defense challenges and develop necessary technologies, it said.

It is the first time the team has sought the involvement of private-sector companies, the ministry said, adding that it hopes the rapid development and introduction of technology would lead to greater military effectiveness.

In a meeting with journalists in September last year, Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） said that the newly established team would focus on drone development, counterdrone systems and AI defense applications.

The team is to conduct a two-stage screening and briefing process for proposals, the statement said.

The ministry urges interested parties to find out more information on the government’s procurement Web site, it said.

