《TAIPEI TIMES》 Trump policy ‘an opportunity’: Lai

President William Lai speaks at a gathering with Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers at his residence in Taipei yesterday. Screen grab from DPP

2025/02/24 03:00

CRITICAL MOMENTSpeaking at a DPP event, President Lai also urged party members to resolutely safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and democracy

By Chen Yun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

Taiwan should view the foreign relations policies of US President Donald Trump’s administration as an opportunity to make Taiwan stronger, President William Lai （賴清德） said yesterday.

Lai was quoted by Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） caucus chief executive Rosalia Wu （吳思瑤） during a gathering with DPP lawmakers in his capacity as DPP chairman ahead of the new legislative session that is to begin tomorrow.

Lai spoke on three main topics, Wu said.

He spoke about Trump’s foreign relations policies, the Legislative Yuan’s upcoming session and Taiwan’s relations with China, she said.

The nation is at a critical moment, and every DPP legislator must remember their intention when joining the party, which is to serve resolutely and to safeguard Taiwan’s sovereignty and democracy, she cited Lai as saying.

“Lai also quoted former US president John F. Kennedy, telling legislators: ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,’” she said.

On the issue of Trump’s policies, Lai said that the government was preparing to respond to anything that could affect Taiwan by reviewing national security, industrial and financial policies, she said, adding that such policies could be viewed positively as opportunities for Taiwan to grow stronger.

Taiwan enjoyed unimpeded communication with the US and a solid foundation for cooperation during the eight years of the administration of former president Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文）, she said.

“There is mutual trust and understanding there, and we have a good understanding of the policies and are ready to respond. I think people can rest assured,” she said.

On the issue of China’s threats of invasion, Lai called on legislators to have “firmer convictions to lead our country and our people,” and promised that “strengthening national defense and security is absolutely our top priority,” she said.

To be best prepared, Taiwan must bolster the resilience of the economy, she said.

“We need strong national defense and military strength, combined with resilient economic policies. We must also enhance cooperation with our democracies,” she cited Lai as saying.

Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） and Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun （鄭麗君） were also present at the gathering, which was held in the style of barbecue, but DPP lawmakers Liu Chien-kuo （劉建國）, Chen Su-yueh （陳素月）, Chen Kuan-ting （陳冠廷）, Yang Yao （楊曜）, Wang Ting-yu （王定宇） and Tsai Chi-chang （蔡其昌） were absent due to other obligations.

DPP Legislator Lin Tai-hua （林岱樺）, who on Friday posted bail of NT$1 million （US$30,540） following her detention in an ongoing case involving fraud allegations, attended the barbecue and posted photos on Facebook, tagging Lai, Presidential Office Secretary-General Pan Men-an （潘孟安） and others.

Speaking to reporters following the event, Wu said that judicial cases involving DPP legislators were not discussed at the event.

Commenting that the DPP faced challenges from the opposition Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） and Taiwan People’s Party — who jointly hold a legislative majority — Wu said that the DPP was “mentally prepared,” and that it would “not underestimate the enemy.”

Democratic Progressive Party caucus chief executive Rosalia Wu, center, speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

