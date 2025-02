Aerospace Industrial Development Corp chairman Hu Kai-hung, center, speaks at the Taiwan booth at the Xponential Europe trade fair in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Excellence Drone International Business Opportunities Alliance via CNA

2025/02/23 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Drone companies in Taiwan signed agreements with the Czech-Taiwanese Business Chamber (CTBC) and Polish company Farada Group Ltd this week, Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC) wrote on Facebook yesterday.

The social media post, made on behalf of the Taiwan Excellence Drone International Business Opportunities Alliance (TEDIBOA), said that Coretronic Intelligent Robotics Corp (CIRC) led the alliance on a trip to the two European nations.

On Thursday, Andy Sin (忻維忠), CIRC president and representative of TEDIBOA, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the CTBC, promoting drone industry development in Taiwan and the Czech Republic.

On Friday, the alliance visited Poland, with Taiwan’s Ahamani Advanced and Polish drone company Farada signing an agreement to collaborate on producing drones and key components, as well as accessing the European market, the drone alliance said.

Business-to-business discussions were also held after the signing ceremonies. the Czech Republic invited 19 Taiwanese companies, and Poland invited 40 people representing Taiwanese government agencies and businesses to participate.

AIDC chairman Hu Kai-hung (胡開宏), who also heads the TEDIBOA, said the Taiwanese team showcased their skills at the Xponential Europe trade fair held in Dusseldorf, Germany, from Tuesday to Thursday and caught the attention of numerous European countries, the drone alliance said.

The Polish-Taiwanese Chamber of Industry and Commerce visited Taiwan seven times in the past two years and signed an MOU with the alliance on drone industry cooperation in November last year, it said.

The alliance would also visit trade fairs and exhibitions in Japan and the US this year, it added.

