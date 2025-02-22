《TAIPEI TIMES》Cat rakes in NT$10m for Kaohsiung MRT

Station master Mikan, front, is pictured in an undated photograph at Kaohsiung MRT’s Ciaotou Sugar Refinery Station, with his fans looking on. Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung MRT

2025/02/22 03:00

By Wang Jung-hsiang and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A cat named Mikan （蜜柑） has brought in revenue of more than NT$10 million （US$305,390） for the Kaohsiung MRT last year.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Mikan, born on April 4, 2020, was a stray cat before being adopted by personnel of Kaohsiung MRT’s Ciaotou Sugar Refinery Station.

Mikan was named after a Japanese term for mandarin orange due to his color and because he looks like an orange when curled up.

He was named “station master” of Ciaotou Sugar Refinery Station in September 2020, and has since become famous.

With Kaohsiung MRT’s branding, along with the release of a set of cultural and creative products, station master Mikan has gained huge popularity and was even visited by then-president Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） at the station in March 2021.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai （陳其邁） also allowed Mikan to stand on his office desk.

The Kaohsiung MRT said Mikan works only one day a month to meet with fans and enjoys a cozy life at the headquarters on other days, with an exclusive workspace overlooking the city and someone to look after him.

“Master Mikan’s selling point is being adorable,” it said.

From backpacks to stationery and jam, the Kaohsiung MRT has designed more than 120 different products featuring Mikan, which have been ardently collected by his fans and passengers.

Sales soared after a Mikan counter was launched at Zuoying Station in July last year, with annual revenue increasing 25 percent to more than NT$10 million from the previous year.

The Kaohsiung MRT also opened Instagram and Facebook accounts for Mikan, recording his life and encouraging people to treat stray animals with kindness.

So far, Mikan’s Instagram has 184,000 followers as of yesterday, 90 percent of whom are from Taiwan and 10 percent from overseas, with Hong Kong, the US and Japan being the top three countries.

The Kaohsiung MRT said it would take responsibility of caring for Mikan and ensuring his well-being, while developing the station master’s brand by advocating for stray animals’ welfare, marketing the city’s tourism and promoting international exchanges.

It would continue to develop new merchandise of Mikan, and take part in this year’s Creative Expo Taiwan to gain traction in the souvenir market and the creative industry, it said.

The Kaohsiung MRT on Friday last week said it signed a three-party agreement on tourism marketing and business cooperation with Japan’s Enoden Electric Railway and Keifuku Electric Railroad Co.

Under the agreement, Mikan’s cobranded products and promotional activities would be launched concurrently in Taiwan and Japan, with images of Mikan wearing the three railway companies’ uniforms, it said, adding that merchandise counters would also be set up at major stations along the two Japanese railway routes.

“Mikan diplomacy” is expected to promote the friendship between Taiwan and Japan, it added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Cardboard cut-outs of Mikan wearing a kimono are pictured at Taiwan Railway Corp’s Xinzuoying Station in Kaohsiung in an undated photograph. Photo: Wang Jung-hsiang, Taipei Times

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法