《TAIPEI TIMES》 Executive Yuan approves bridge renovation budget

A Taiwan Railway Corp train crosses a bridge near New Taipei City’s Sandiaoling in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of a reader via CNA

2025/02/21 03:00

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a NT$5.67 billion （US$172.9 million） budget over five years to fortify eight key railway bridges against extreme weather.

Climate change and the increasing frequency of events such as earthquakes and typhoons have affected railway safety, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said, adding that some railway bridges must be upgraded to comply with the latest river management plans.

Planning is expected to be completed this year, followed by land acquisition, finding contractors and starting construction, the ministry said.

Among the eight bridges are Bajhangsi Bridge （八掌溪橋） connecting Chiayi County and Tainan, and Gaoping Bridge （高屏大橋） connecting Kaohsiung and Pingtung County.

Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） deems the project essential for meeting disaster prevention standards, increasing passenger safety and ensuring the reliability of Taiwan’s railway service, Cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee （李慧芝） told a news conference following the weekly Cabinet meeting.

Cho also hoped for the cooperation of the ministry, agencies responsible for river and slope management, and local governments, Lee said.

Additionally, Cho urged Taiwan Railway Corp to review flood prevention plans for the Dahukousi Bridge （大湖口溪橋） in Yunlin County after the damage caused by Typhoon Gaemi last year, she said.

An additional 171 bridges require reinforcement to reach seismic and flood resistance standards, Cho said.

