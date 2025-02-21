為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Executive Yuan approves bridge renovation budget

    A Taiwan Railway Corp train crosses a bridge near New Taipei City’s Sandiaoling in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of a reader via CNA

    A Taiwan Railway Corp train crosses a bridge near New Taipei City’s Sandiaoling in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of a reader via CNA

    2025/02/21 03:00

    By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a NT$5.67 billion （US$172.9 million） budget over five years to fortify eight key railway bridges against extreme weather.

    Climate change and the increasing frequency of events such as earthquakes and typhoons have affected railway safety, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said, adding that some railway bridges must be upgraded to comply with the latest river management plans.

    Planning is expected to be completed this year, followed by land acquisition, finding contractors and starting construction, the ministry said.

    Among the eight bridges are Bajhangsi Bridge （八掌溪橋） connecting Chiayi County and Tainan, and Gaoping Bridge （高屏大橋） connecting Kaohsiung and Pingtung County.

    Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） deems the project essential for meeting disaster prevention standards, increasing passenger safety and ensuring the reliability of Taiwan’s railway service, Cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee （李慧芝） told a news conference following the weekly Cabinet meeting.

    Cho also hoped for the cooperation of the ministry, agencies responsible for river and slope management, and local governments, Lee said.

    Additionally, Cho urged Taiwan Railway Corp to review flood prevention plans for the Dahukousi Bridge （大湖口溪橋） in Yunlin County after the damage caused by Typhoon Gaemi last year, she said.

    An additional 171 bridges require reinforcement to reach seismic and flood resistance standards, Cho said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播