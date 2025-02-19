《TAIPEI TIMES》 Acer plans 10％ price hike for products sold in US after tariff on China

Acer Inc chairman Jason Chen gestures at a company event in Taipei on Jan. 15. Photo: Fang Wei-chieh, Taipei Times

2025/02/19 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

PC brand Acer Inc （宏碁） plans to raise the price of products made in China and sold to the US by 10 percent in response to US President Donald Trump hiking tariffs on imports from China.

Acer said on Monday that the planned 10 percent will be a default price increase based on Trump’s tariff hike, confirming a report in the Daily Telegraph over the weekend citing chairman Jason Chen （陳俊聖）.

In the Daily Telegraph report, Chen said products shipped before the 10 percent tariff took effect on Feb. 4 will not be affected so the price hike will take place in the coming weeks.

“We will have to adjust the end user price to reflect the tariff,” Chen said in the report. “We think 10 percent will be the default price increase because of the import tax. It’s very straightforward.”

The report said Acer’s most expensive laptops cost up to US$3,700 in the US market, so the price hike is expected to increase the price American consumers have to pay by hundreds of dollars.

According to market information advisory firm Gartner Inc, Acer was the fifth-largest PC vendor in the US market in the fourth quarter of last year with a 5.8 percent share, trailing US-based HP Inc with 26.1 percent, Dell Inc with 21.8 percent, China’s Lenovo Group Ltd （聯想） with 17.2 percent and Apple Inc with 14.9 percent.

Asustek Computer Inc （華碩）, another Taiwanese PC vendor, took the sixth spot with a 5.2 percent share of the US market in the fourth quarter, Gartner said.

The Daily Telegraph said almost 80 percent of notebook computers shipped to the US market are made in China.

Chen also told the Daily Telegraph that Acer is considering the possibility of different supply chains outside China, and production in the US market is one of the options.

The report echoed remarks made by Chen when he spoke with Taiwanese news media on Feb. 3 that amid Trump’s tariff actions, a PC brand, like Acer, has to choose a supply chain that benefits the company most by taking into consideration a range of factors, including production costs and logistics expenses, to make the most favorable choice.

