2025/02/19 03:00

SOVEREIGNTY: President William Lai thanked visiting British lawmakers for their support for Taiwan and for passing a motion clarifying UN Resolution 2758

By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

Safeguarding Taiwan’s sovereignty is in the interest of the UK and the entire world, visiting British MP Sarah Champion told President William Lai (賴清德) at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday.

Lai met with a delegation from the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group, who reaffirmed the UK’s support for Taiwan and increased trade between the two nations.

“Taiwan-UK relations have advanced significantly in recent years. I would especially like to thank our distinguished guests, as well as the UK parliament and government, for continuing to demonstrate support for Taiwan,” Lai said.

The British House of Commons in November unanimously passed a pro-Taiwan motion, stating that “UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 does not mention Taiwan,” he said.

The Enhanced Trade Partnership agreement signed between Taiwan and the UK is “the first institutionalized economic and trade framework signed between Taiwan and any European country,” he added.

“We hope to swiftly conclude negotiations on signing sub-arrangements on investment, digital trade and energy, and net zero transition ... [to] facilitate even more exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and the UK,” he said.

“We also hope that the UK will continue to support Taiwan’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership,” he added, emphasizing the importance of a resilient global supply chain.

“Together, we can create win-win developments for both Taiwan and the UK, and Taiwan and European nations,” Lai said.

Champion thanked the president for his warm welcome and hospitality.

The all-party delegation includes newly elected members of the British Parliament, showing the UK’s unwavering commitment to Taiwan, Champion said.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China’s meeting in July last year was especially significant, as legislators from 23 countries expressed their support for Taiwan, she said.

The US has now “come out very much in support of Taiwan,” which would hopefully encourage other countries around the world to do the same, she said.

Taiwan and the UK are to hold their 27th trade negotiations and are continuing to strengthen their friendship, Champion added.

The delegation also includes British lawmakers Jeremy Purvis, Ben Spencer, Helena Dollimore, Noah Law and David Reed.

