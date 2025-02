A camera on a street is seen beside a Chinese national flag outside the Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court in Beijing on March 31, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE

2025/02/19 03:00

AT RISK: The council reiterated that people should seriously consider the necessity of visiting China, after Beijing passed 22 guidelines to punish ‘die-hard’ separatists

By Chen Yu-fu and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has since Jan. 1 last year received 65 petitions regarding Taiwanese who were interrogated or detained in China, MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said yesterday.

Fifty-two either went missing or had their personal freedoms restricted, with some put in criminal detention, while 13 were interrogated and temporarily detained, he said in a radio interview.

On June 21 last year, China announced 22 guidelines to punish “die-hard Taiwanese independence separatists,” allowing Chinese courts to try people in absentia.

The guidelines are uncivilized and inhumane, allowing Beijing to seize assets and issue the death penalty, with no regard for potential repercussions for family and friends of the accused, Chiu said.

This significantly increases the risks for Taiwanese visiting China, he added.

The Chinese Communist Party has also established hotlines to report offenders to the authorities, and with tensions high, there is a risk of people being falsely accused, he said.

Last year, 2.77 million Taiwanese traveled to China, Chiu said, urging people to seriously consider the necessity of visiting China, Hong Kong or Macau.

Those who work in government agencies or institutions are often questioned on arrival in China for 30 minutes to four hours, and their suitcases and laptops might be searched, he said, adding that academics who support the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) are not exempt from such checks.

Prior to June 21 last year, Chinese officials would notify Taiwanese authorities of such incidents through cross-strait communication channels, Chiu said.

Now the council must rely on missing persons reports from friends and family before approaching Chinese authorities to clarify the situation, he said.

The National Security Bureau has warned that people who might be categorized as high-risk by Chinese authorities include former government employees — particularly from national security or intelligence bodies — those who have participated in civil movements or criticized China regarding freedom or democracy, and those working on sensitive technologies in the science and technology industry.

More cases are also being reported of Taiwanese obtaining Chinese ID cards, residence permits, resident identity cards or settlement permits, Chiu said in an interview following the radio broadcast.

The council is reviewing all related regulations, and is working hard to push through amendments to the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) this legislative session, he said.

The council sought to enact such amendments in 2018, but the proposal was never sent to the Executive Yuan, he added.

However, as the issue has resurfaced, it is seeking to restart the process and would consult academics and experts, discuss it with various sectors and notify the public once progress has been made, he said.

The amendments seek to protect the rights of Taiwanese, he said, warning of the risks for Taiwanese who obtain Chinese ID cards.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法