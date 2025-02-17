為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Fine for having a Chinese residence permit mulled

    The Republic of China flag on the tower of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei is pictured on Jan. 14 last year. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP

    The Republic of China flag on the tower of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei is pictured on Jan. 14 last year. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba, AFP

    2025/02/17 03:00

    STRICTER RULES: The government is considering ways to better manage travel of those working or living in China, and scrutinize people who apply to migrate to Taiwan

    By Chen Yu-fu and Shelley Shan / Staff Reporters

    The government is considering imposing a fine on Taiwanese who have Chinese residence permits, as part of efforts to deter Chinese cognitive warfare, a national security official said yesterday.

    President William Lai （賴清德） at a news conference on Friday, after his first high-level national security meeting of the year, said that the government has summed up an overall strategy for the next stage of advancing national security and development.

    “To counter the threats to our national security from China’s ‘united front’ tactics, attempts at infiltration and cognitive warfare, we will continue with the reform of our legal framework for national security and expand the national security framework to boost societal resilience and foster unity within,” he said.

    A security official familiar with cross-strait issues on condition of anonymity yesterday said that the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （兩岸人民關係條例） stipulates that the government can cancel ID cards and household registrations of those who have Chinese ID cards or Chinese passports, but the act has yet to regulate those holding Chinese residence permits.

    An amendment to the act was proposed in 2018, which would require those holding Chinese residence permits to inform the government after receiving the documents, and those who fail to do so would be punished in accordance with the law. Those who work in agencies that handle national security affairs were banned from holding Chinese residence permits. However, the amendment was not approved by the Cabinet due to the elections and other factors.

    The official yesterday said that Lai has instructed security officials to build a comprehensive national security network to counter China’s intensifying “united front” work and infiltration campaign by reviewing regulations, infrastructure and other aspects.

    To bolster national security laws, the government is considering proposing an amendment to punish those who apply for Chinese residence permits or ID cards, the official said, adding that it is also considering amending the administrative order to better manage the travel of those working or living in China.

    Residents of Hong Kong and Macau who apply to migrate to or reside in Taiwan would also be under even closer scrutiny, as the two regions are increasingly integrated into China, the official said yesterday, adding that migrants from those areas could become channels to infiltrate Taiwan and become national security loopholes.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播