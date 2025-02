The national flags of Taiwan, left, and the US fly outside a hotel in Houston, Texas, during a visit by then-president Tsai Ing-wen on Jan. 8, 2017. Photo: CNA

‘TAIWAN-FRIENDLY’:The last time the Web site fact sheet removed the lines on the US not supporting Taiwanese independence was during the Biden administration in 2022

/ Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

The US Department of State has removed a statement on its Web site that it does not support Taiwanese independence, among changes that the Taiwanese government praised yesterday as supporting Taiwan.

The Taiwan-US relations fact sheet, produced by the department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, previously stated that the US opposes “any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side; we do not support Taiwan independence; and we expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means.”

In the updated version published on Thursday, the line stating that the US does not support Taiwanese independence had been removed.

The updated paragraph now reads: “We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. We expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to the people on both sides of the Strait.”

The latest version of the fact sheet has added a reference to Taiwan’s cooperation with a Pentagon technology and semiconductor development project, and it also updated the US’ approach to supporting Taiwan’s international participation.

Previously, in the section on Taiwan’s role in the international community, the fact sheet said Washington “will continue to support Taiwan’s membership in international organizations where statehood is not a requirement and encourage Taiwan’s meaningful participation in organizations where its membership is not possible.”

Following Thursday’s alteration, the section no longer mentions statehood, saying only that the US “will continue to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, including membership where applicable.”

Since ending official relations with the Republic of China and switching diplomatic recognition to the People’s Republic of China in 1979, the US government has continually reiterated its stance that it “does not support Taiwan independence.”

The last time the same fact sheet removed the lines on the US not supporting Taiwanese independence was in May 2022 during the administration of then-US president Joe Biden. However, the line was reinstated about a month later following protests from Beijing.

Asked for comment by local media, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said the changes were part of routine updates.

“As is routine, the fact sheet was updated to inform the general public about our unofficial relationship with Taiwan,” an AIT spokesperson said in an e-mailed response.

“We oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. We support cross-strait dialogue, and we expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, free from coercion, in a manner acceptable to people on both sides of the Strait,” the spokesperson said.

The unnamed spokesperson also reiterated the US’ commitment to its “one China” policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances” to Taiwan.

“We have long stated that we oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side. We do not comment on every hypothetical. China presents the single greatest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” the spokesperson said, without elaborating.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) expressing gratitude to the US State Department for reaffirming support toward Taiwan with the latest updates in the fact sheet with “positive, Taiwan-friendly wordings.”Lin thanked US President Donald Trump’s administration for continuing to uphold the Taiwan Relations Act and “six assurances” to help Taiwan strengthen its self-defense capabilities, economic and societal resilience, and enhance cross-strait peace and stability, the statement said.

The ministry said the fact sheet update demonstrates that the US places high importance on enhancing bilateral economic and trade partnerships with Taiwan, and its international participation in international organizations.

Lin added that Taiwan would continue to bolster its self-defense capabilities and its economic and social resilience.

It would also seek to deepen cooperation with the US and other like-minded countries to pursue common interests, and maintain regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Separately, a source yesterday said that the update to the US-Taiwan relations Web site demonstrated that the US regards Taiwan as an important partner in the Indo-Pacific region, and that it was pursuing this relationship in a “more positive and proactive manner than before.”

“It illustrates the strong mutual trust between Taiwan and the US, and negates recent narratives expressing doubt about Trump, and doubt about the US, which is rhetoric put forth by pro-China factions,” the source said.

While the US still cannot officially recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state or establish formal diplomatic relations, the removal of phrasing about Taiwanese independence, and support for resolving cross-strait differences in a way acceptable to both sides, is a means of treating Taiwan as an independent entity, they said.

“These actions directly counter Beijing’s claim that the Taiwan issue is purely a domestic affair of China’s,” they said.

Additional reporting by Chen Yun

