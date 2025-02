Warships participate in Han Kuang military exercises off Yilan and Hualien counties in an undated photograph. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

2025/02/16 03:00

SUGGESTIONS:On top of missiles, Taiwan should ask for technology transfers from the US, increase P-3C Orion deployment and purchase more uncrewed submarines, they said

By Fang Wei-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, and staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

Taiwanese defense experts have called for the nation to prioritize self-defense capabilities and missile acquisition after President William Lai (賴清德) on Friday pledge to raise the defense budget to 3 percent of Taiwan’s GDP to acquire military platforms from the US.

Lai said the government would propose a special budget this year for the increase.

Observers said that might increase this year’s defense budget by NT$150 billion (US$4.57 billion).

The defense budget for fiscal year 2025 currently stands at NT$647 billion, or about 2.45 percent of GDP.

Whether the proposed budget increase, which requires legislative approval, would materialize remains uncertain.

Institute for National Defense and Security Research research fellow Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) on Friday applauded Lai’s decision to increase defense spending, adding that it sent a positive message to the international community.

However, Su said purchasing more arms from the US should be made with Taiwan’s strategic needs in mind.

Taiwan’s priority should be increasing its self-defense capabilities, such as precision-guided missiles, anti-surface and anti-air missiles, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and drones for all three services, he said.

Only then should Taiwan turn back to acquiring larger platforms, he said.

Taiwan Security Association Deputy Secretary General Ho Cheng-hui (何澄輝) said that even if the US were willing to sell significant platforms such as Aegis-equipped ships and F-35 fighter jets, Taiwan would not receive them for another decade.

Taiwan should ask for technology transfers from the US, such as acquiring the blueprints for the Arleigh-Burke class frigate and the Aegis system or work with the US on joint manufacturing of naval ships equipped with the Aegis system, he said.

The nation should increase its storage capacity for missiles and step up training with the US, he added.

Asked about China’s increasing use of “gray zone” tactics, Ho said foreign think tanks’ suggestions of the air force increasing deployment of P-3C Orions were viable suggestions.

Alongside the nation’s indigenous uncrewed submarine development project, codenamed “Huilong” (慧龍), the nation should also consider purchasing more uncrewed submarines from the US to increase patrol frequency in the shallow waters west of Taiwan, which would also enhance the nation’s naval capabilities, Ho said.

Kuo Yu-jen (郭育仁), deputy director of the Institute for National Policy Research, said that Taiwan, like other countries, is beginning to increase defense spending per the demands of US President Donald Trump.

Kuo said the government should create a cross-ministry US committee that includes representatives from the military, and economic and technology experts to help form national policies and strategic goals to better protect Taiwanese interests.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法