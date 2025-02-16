為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 No need for one country to control chip industry: official

    A semiconductor wafer is pictured at the TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu City in an undated photograph. Photo: Bloomberg

    A semiconductor wafer is pictured at the TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu City in an undated photograph. Photo: Bloomberg

    2025/02/16 03:00

    By Wen-Yee Lee and Ben Blanchard / Reuters

    There is no need for one country to control the semiconductor industry, which is complex and needs a division of labor, Taiwan’s top technology official said yesterday after US President Donald Trump criticized the nation’s chip dominance.

    Trump repeated claims on Thursday that Taiwan had taken the industry and he wanted it back in the US, saying he aimed to restore US chip manufacturing.

    National Science and Technology Council Minister Wu Cheng-wen （吳誠文） did not name Trump in a Facebook post, but referred to President William Lai’s （賴清德） comments on Friday that Taiwan would be a reliable partner in the democratic supply chain of the global semiconductor industry.

    Wu wrote that Taiwan has in the past few years often been asked how its semiconductor industry had become an internationally acclaimed benchmark.

    “How did we achieve this? Obviously, we did not gain this for no reason from other countries,” he said, recounting how the government developed the sector from the 1970s, including helping found Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電） in 1987, now the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

    “This shows that Taiwan has invested half a century of hard work to achieve today’s success, and it certainly wasn’t something taken easily from other countries,” Wu said.

    Each country has its own specialty for chips, from Japan making chemicals and equipment to the US, which is “second to none” on the design and application of innovative systems, he said.

    “The semiconductor industry is highly complex and requires precise specialization and division of labor. Given that each country has its own unique industrial strengths, there is no need for a single nation to fully control or monopolize all technologies globally,” he said.

    Taiwan is willing to be used as a base to assist “friendly democratic countries” in playing their appropriate roles in the semiconductor supply chain, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播