Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shi-kai, fourth right, poses with heads of transportation of the six special municipalities in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

2025/02/15 03:00

By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday held a meeting with representatives from the six special municipalities, during which they agreed on six strategies for improving transport safety and infrastructure.

The six strategies include changes such as improving sidewalks, removing obstacles and adding better lighting to intersections, among other reforms.

South Korea has 30 years of efforts in improving road safety and Japan has 50, Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shi-kai (陳世凱) said, adding that it is Taiwan’s turn to change from a car-centric nation to a people-centered one.

We have worked hard to improve and are already seeing results, he said.

Although it was only the first meeting of the group, it would not be the last, Chen said, adding that the meetings would expand to include all counties and cities rather than just the six special municipalities.

Each municipality would review its road safety metrics and promote new safety standards, such as providing at least two lanes for scooters where possible, lengthening the distance between stopping lines and crosswalks, improving intersection visibility and signage, and adding lights, he said.

The ministry would standardize intersections according to a guide covering 18 potential scenarios, and municipalities would prioritize accident-prone intersections, he added.

Cities would also implement a pilot program from the Highway Bureau that mandates the use of white LED lights at intersections, Chen said.

Regarding two-stage left turns for scooters, he said that they would remain optional at some intersections, allowing motorists to choose how to turn.

The six strategies are expected to be carried out over the next two to three years, Chen said, adding that some, such as scooters using two lanes, would be quicker to implement than others.

Results over the next few years would serve as a reference for the rest of the nation, he said.

Improving road safety requires efforts from all parts of government, including the transport ministry, the Ministry of the Interior and local officials, he said.

