為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Starlux announces new direct flights to Ontario

    A Starlux Airlines Airbus 350 aircraft is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Starlux Airlines

    A Starlux Airlines Airbus 350 aircraft is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Starlux Airlines

    2025/02/14 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Starlux Airlines on Tuesday announced it is to launch new direct flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Ontario, California, on June 2.

    The carrier said it plans to deploy the new-generation Airbus A350 on the Taipei-Ontario route.

    The Airbus A350 features a total of 306 seats, including four in first class, 26 in business class, 36 in premium economy and 240 in economy.

    According to Starlux’s initial schedule, four flights would run between Taoyuan and Ontario per week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

    Flights are to depart from Taoyuan at 8:05pm and arrive in California at 5:05pm （local time）, while return flights would leave from California at 11:10pm and land in Taoyuan at 4:15am, the statement said.

    Starlux CEO Glenn Chai （翟建華） said that although Ontario International Airport is close to Los Angeles International Airport （LAX）, it has the advantages of fast customs clearance, smooth traffic flow in the surrounding areas and being close to numerous vibrant Asian neighborhoods.

    The new route is expected to attract more passengers to frequently travel between the Greater Los Angeles area and Asia, Chai added.

    Starlux currently operates 10 weekly flights between LAX and Taipei. The addition of the Ontario route would allow the airline to offer travelers greater flexibility and convenience, Starlux said.

    Located east of Los Angeles, Ontario also offers easy access to major attractions due to its geographical location and convenient transportation. Disneyland is a 40-minute drive away and Palm Springs, known as Hollywood’s Playground, is only about an hour away.

    Compared to LAX, driving from Ontario to Las Vegas saves 90 minutes to two hours, the airline said in the statement.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播