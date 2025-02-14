《TAIPEI TIMES》 Starlux announces new direct flights to Ontario

A Starlux Airlines Airbus 350 aircraft is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Starlux Airlines

Starlux Airlines on Tuesday announced it is to launch new direct flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Ontario, California, on June 2.

The carrier said it plans to deploy the new-generation Airbus A350 on the Taipei-Ontario route.

The Airbus A350 features a total of 306 seats, including four in first class, 26 in business class, 36 in premium economy and 240 in economy.

According to Starlux’s initial schedule, four flights would run between Taoyuan and Ontario per week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Flights are to depart from Taoyuan at 8:05pm and arrive in California at 5:05pm （local time）, while return flights would leave from California at 11:10pm and land in Taoyuan at 4:15am, the statement said.

Starlux CEO Glenn Chai （翟建華） said that although Ontario International Airport is close to Los Angeles International Airport （LAX）, it has the advantages of fast customs clearance, smooth traffic flow in the surrounding areas and being close to numerous vibrant Asian neighborhoods.

The new route is expected to attract more passengers to frequently travel between the Greater Los Angeles area and Asia, Chai added.

Starlux currently operates 10 weekly flights between LAX and Taipei. The addition of the Ontario route would allow the airline to offer travelers greater flexibility and convenience, Starlux said.

Located east of Los Angeles, Ontario also offers easy access to major attractions due to its geographical location and convenient transportation. Disneyland is a 40-minute drive away and Palm Springs, known as Hollywood’s Playground, is only about an hour away.

Compared to LAX, driving from Ontario to Las Vegas saves 90 minutes to two hours, the airline said in the statement.

