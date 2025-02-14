《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry thanks Belgium for its support of nation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung, fourth left, Belizean Ambassador Candice Pitts, third right, and Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Donya Francis, right, pose for a photograph at the opening ceremony of the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taoyuan on Wednesday. Photo: screen grab from Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung’s Facebook page

2025/02/14 03:00

By Lery Hiciano and Hollie Hunter / Staff writers, with CNA

The Belgian government for the first time has included language supportive of Taiwan in its coalition agreement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The new Belgian coalition government, made up of five political parties, on Tuesday published its governing agreement, including the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and internationally recognized boundaries need to be respected, the agreement said.

The Belgian government is also looking to sign European investment agreements with nations in the region, it said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Belgium for its support and its historic move.

The ministry also congratulated new Prime Minister Bart de Wever along with his Cabinet members, who took office on Monday last week.

The ministry hopes that Belgium and Taiwan would continue to enjoy friendly relations, deepen cooperation in various areas, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Taiwan looks forward to stronger ties between the people of the two nations, it said.

In other news, the embassy of Belize and the Central America Trade Office on Wednesday unveiled a lantern display modeled on the nation’s famous landmark, the Baron Bliss Lighthouse, at the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Taoyuan.

The rain did not spoil the opening night of the festival on Wednesday, making it the most memorable lantern festival he had attended, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） said yesterday morning on Facebook.

Lin met with Belizean Ambassador Candice Pitts, Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Donya Francis and Central America Trade Office Director Hsu Shao-hui （徐韶慧） at the event.

Taoyuan last year inaugurated a sister-city partnership with Orange Walk Town, Belize, and Taoyuan Mayor Simon Chang （張善政） and Orange Walk Town Mayor Ladrick Sheppard were also in attendance on Wednesday evening.

Belize’s display features the world’s deepest sinkhole, the Great Blue Hole, and the famous figure Isaiah Emmanuel Morter, the Central America Trade Office said in a statement.

Pitts said that she hoped Belize’s annual participation at the festival would help Taiwan to learn more about her nation’s history and strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations, adding that she was looking forward to future cultural exchanges.

Saint Kitts and Nevis collaborated with lantern artist Huang Wen-chuan （黃文全） on a display called Vibrant Folklore, showcasing the dual-island nation’s European colonial influence and rich cultural diversity.

People can visit Belize’s display at the Taoyuan High-Speed Rail station, where they have the opportunity to win prizes and gift packages.

