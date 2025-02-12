《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan’s Lyle Lin signs US minor-league deal

Taiwan’s Lyle Lin gestures at an event in Taipei’s Xinyi District on Jan. 11. Photo: CNA

2025/02/12 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan catcher Lyle Lin yesterday announced that he has signed a minor-league contract with the Oakland Athletics and received an invitation to spring training, which has led to his withdrawal from Taiwan’s squad for the World Baseball Classic （WBC） qualifiers.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The contract, which includes his first major-league spring training invitation since being drafted in 2019, requires him to fully attend the team’s spring training facility in Phoenix, Arizona, Lin wrote on Facebook.

He apologized for any inconvenience caused to the national team and expressed gratitude to head coach Tseng Hao-chu for giving him another opportunity to join the national team after his role in the squad who won the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 championship against Japan in November last year.

Lin also thanked Taiwanese baseball fans for their support, which he said had helped the team secure the Premier12 championship despite being underdogs.

He urged fans to continue supporting him just as they cheer for the national team, pledging to live up to their expectations and never give up.

“I am proud to be a part of Team Taiwan. We are Team Taiwan,” he wrote.

CPBL president Tsai Chi-chang expressed his full support for Lin’s decision.

In addition to Lin, infielder Cheng Tsung-che has also withdrawn from the initial 36-player training roster, Tsai said.

The WBC qualifiers are to begin in Taipei on Friday next week, with Taiwan to play Spain at 7pm at the Taipei Dome. They face South Africa and Nicaragua over the following two days at the same venue.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Taiwan’s Lyle Lin reacts during the final of the Premier12 against Japan at the Tokyo Dome on Nov. 24 last year. Photo: CNA

CPBL president Tsai Chi-chang gestures at a baseball event in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法