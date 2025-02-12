《TAIPEI TIMES》 Beijing using comments to undermine Taiwan

An image shows Taiwanese commentators most cited by Chinese media in TikTok posts in October and November last year. Photo: Screen grab from the Web site of the Taiwan Information Environment Research Center

2025/02/12 03:00

By Chen Yu-fu and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer

China’s media frequently use remarks by Taiwanese commentators in TikTok posts to propagate negative images of Taiwan, a Taiwan Information Environment Research Center report said.

請繼續往下閱讀...

In October and November last year, the months before and after the US presidential election, the 20 most cited Taiwanese figures were Alex Tsai （蔡正元）, Li Cheng-chieh （栗正傑）, Julian Kuo （郭正亮）, Herman Shuai （帥化民）, Lu Li-shih （呂禮詩）, Hsieh Han-ping （謝寒冰）, Lai Yueh-chien （賴岳謙）, Dale Jieh （介文汲）, Chang Yen-ting （張延廷）, Yuan Chu-cheng （苑舉正）, Cheng Li-wun （鄭麗文）, Chou Hsi-wei （周錫瑋）, Ho Han-ting （侯漢廷）, Eric Chu （朱立倫）, Lee Sheng-feng （李勝峰）, Hsu Chiao-hsin （徐巧芯）, Tang Hsiang-lung （唐湘龍）, Tung Chih-sen （董智森）, Shen Fu-hsiung （沈富雄） and Huang Kuo-chang （黃國昌）, the report said.

Ho is a New Party Taipei city councilor, Chu is chairman of the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）, Hsu is a KMT lawmaker and Huang is now acting chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party. The other 16 are commentators.

Commentators specializing in military affairs such as Li, a retired major general, Shuai, a former KMT legislator, Lu, a former navy lieutenant commander, and Chang, a retired air force lieutenant general, made the top 10, marking a sharp rise from the same period in 2023, the report said.

The most covered topics were Chinese military power or cross-strait warfare （51.69 percent）, “US skepticism theory” （24.83 percent） and “cross-strait familyhood” （13.77 percent）, it said, adding that war-related quotes made up the majority.

Quotes on “US skepticism theory” mainly claimed that China has greater national power than the US, the report said.

Huang was cited because he accused the Democratic Progressive Party of being corrupt, it said, adding that the remarks aided Beijing’s effort to build negative images of Taiwan’s government.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法